2022 ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
DIVISION I, DISTRICT 6
FIRST TEAM
Kendall Davis Dutchtown Jr.
Ja’Lynn Davenport St. Amant Sr.
Cadie Kusy Dutchtown Soph.
Katie Frank East Ascension Sr.
Chloe Mage Live Oak Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Melinna Carrero East Ascension Sr.
Kayla Robinson St. Amant Sr.
Maya Snellgrove Denham Springs Jr.
Jessica Jones St. Amant Sr.
Amaya Evans St. Amant Sr.
Braelee Tennimon Dutchtown Sr.
Avery Wheat East Ascension Jr.
Kate Beatty Denham Springs Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION: DENHAM SPRINGS | Jacie Acosta, Hallie Harrell; LIVE OAK | Kailyn Lemoine; WALKER | Mya Vidrine; EAST ASCENSION | Ani Richardson; ST. AMANT | Maggie Ladner; DUTCHTOWN | Zoe LaCaze
DIVISION IV, DISTRICT 4
FIRST TEAM
Gracie Chaney Doyle
Bonnie Henderson Doyle
Kadie McCabe Springfield
Mary White Springfield
Reese Fitzhugh St. Thomas Aquinas
Abby Barras St. Thomas Aquinas
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Katie Riddle, Springfield
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Julia Bouffard, St. Thomas Aquinas
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Emily Hamel, Doyle
COACH OF THE YEAR: Courtney Roblez, St. Thomas Aquinas
SECOND TEAM
Kaidence George Springfield
Breanna Steuber Springfield
Maddy Cade Doyle
Kylie Lutz Doyle
Presley Duffy Doyle
Bella Ferguson Doyle
Breanna McKnight Doyle
Shannen Alack St. Thomas Aquinas
HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Hope Adams, Shelbi Chatellier; DOYLE | Kylee Savant, Shelby Taylor; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS | Abby Foster, Anna Foster; INDEPENDENCE | Kirsten Fletcher, Anaya Hornsby; AMITE | Rene Harris, Saniya Addison, Alasia Williams; ST. HELENA | Tristan Hookfin
