Baton Rouge High scored a 25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-13 win over Live Oak on Tuesday.
Chloe Magee had 19 kills, five aces, 27 digs and a block for Live Oak, while Rylee Parnell added 17 kills and a block. Alyssa Holden had a kill, 42 assists, three aces and 21 digs.
For BRHS, Perri Evans had 12 kills, two aces, two digs and a block, Jordan Wheeler had 16 kills, Laila Guy added nine kills, two aces, a dig and five blocks, and Mia Spears had 10 kills, three aces and five blocks.
