SPRINGFIELD – It’s been a few months since Lisa and Chris Blanchard were named coaches for the Springfield volleyball team, and they’ve been pleased with the team’s progress.
At the same time, they know the team isn’t a finished product heading into the season.
“They’ve over-exceeded my expectations,” Chris Blanchard, the Lady Bulldogs’ assistant coach, said. “We’re not there yet. We’re not anywhere close, but we’re further along than I thought we would be. They’re starting to understand positions, concepts, what we’re trying to do better than I thought they would be at this point.”
Lisa Blanchard, the team’s head coach, gave the players credit for their role in how things have progressed thus far.
“They started buying into our philosophy in our program a lot sooner than we thought they would as far as our expectations,” she said. “That’s huge.”
The Lady Bulldogs also participated in summer league play and 10 players attended overnight camp at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“We got to watch them scrimmage a lot, and they did very well,” Lisa Blanchard said. “I think they were able to have a lot of team bonding spending that much time together. I think they had a really good time. They learned a lot. They took a lot away from the camp. It was really a good experience for all of them.”
Chris Blanchard said another plus from the Southeastern camp was that players got coaching from the SLU staff.
“They may have learned a thing or two that we haven’t taught,” he said.
Additionally, former Springfield and Southeastern player Karlee Wilkerson is helping coach the team this season.
“That’s huge,” Lisa Blanchard said. “They (players) have a lot of respect for her, and … all three of us (coaches) kind of have the same personality. All three of our coaching philosophies are the same, and I think seeing it from a college player’s perspective of expectations and hearing it from her, I think it opens a lot of the younger girls’ eyes to what we’re saying is not out of reach and it's attainable.”
Juniors Mary White, Kacie Riddle and sophomores Emma Thornton and Lily Effler will be the team’s key players on the front row, with junior Mia Stump and senior Kali Reeves as the main players in the back row.
“We’re going to have a pretty good front row,” Lisa Blanchard said. “Our hitters are going to be pretty good this year. We’re expecting all of those (players) to get a lot of playing time …”
Shy Williams is expected to see time at setter, with Charlee Davis at libero, while Sophia Gill and Addison Liuzza will likely play with the varsity and junior varsity teams.
The Blanchards said part of the team’s buy-in has included players learning to play multiple spots in order to create versatility in the lineup.
“We can move them around to try to get matchups in our favor,” he continued. “It might not always work, but I think that’s a strength that some people don’t have the ability (to do) because you just put your tallest, most athletic (player) in the middle. We have a chance to kind of get away from that, and we can hopefully defend and hit.”
Lisa Blanchard is expecting the team’s rotations to come together as the season progresses, but she said there’s one specific area the Lady Bulldogs have to improve upon.
“We’ve got to get quicker in general – all of our players,” she said. “Our setters are stepping up. We only have a few that are coming back that actually got playing time on varsity last year. We’re kind of starting fresh with a lot of fresh legs out there that actually didn’t get that much JV playing time that are going to be a big part of our varsity this year, so I think that’s helpful.”
Springfield’s pre-district schedule includes the Hammond Jamboree on August 24, followed by matches against Pine, Christ Episcopal, St. Michael, Live Oak, Pearl River and Central Private. The Lady Bulldogs will also compete in tournaments at Doyle and East Jefferson and also face Denham Springs and Pearl River in non-district contests.
“I think we’ve got a good mixture of very comparable teams and some teams that are a little better than us or should be a little better than us, but if we play well, it will give us confidence,” Chris Blanchard said.
The district schedule includes matches with Doyle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Amite, St. Helena and Independence.
Springfield advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season, and the Blanchards are hoping to build on that success.
“My expectation with the end result is to have not necessarily a better win-loss record, but just … going further in the playoffs than what was previously done knowing that we have the same talent that they’ve had in the past,” Lisa Blanchard said.
