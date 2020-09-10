Brusly picked up a 3-1 victory over Live Oak on Wednesday, winning 25-21, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23.
Alyssa Holden had 14 digs and 10 assists, Chloe Magee had seven kills, six digs and one ace, and Josie Cooper added five digs and two kills to lead Live Oak.
Live Oak (0-2) returns to action Saturday, hosting Zachary at 11 a.m.
