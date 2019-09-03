WATSON – A recurring theme from last season ruined Live Oak’s season opener on Tuesday against Brusly.
The Eagles took a 2-1 set advantage but couldn’t close out the match and dropped the match by scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 6-15.
In last year’s meeting with Brusly, Live Oak suffered a similar fate the match after failing to close out Central after taking a 2-0 lead into the third set.
“It’s the same thing as last year,” Live Oak coach Chasity Sims said. “It’s all mental. We struggle mentally. I’m so tired of struggling with the mental game, this was last year and the year before.
“I hate starting the season off struggling mentally,” Sims said. “It drives me crazy. We have to find a way to work on that because right now it’s our weakness. That team didn’t beat us physically. We were all over the floor. Physically we did everything right. It’s all mental.”
One bright spot for Live Oak was its offense, which tried to replace the offensive production of the graduates Camryn Gerage and co-parish Most Valuable Player Olivia Betz surprisingly well with Kate Campbell and Jaelyn Ray.
Campbell finished with six kills while Ray tallied five, both recording an ace as well.
“They stepped up,” Sims said. “We lost both of our outside hitters last year and I have a lot of girls fighting for a spot. They get to things normal people shouldn’t be able to get to. Kate jumps higher than any person I’ve seen jump. She hangs in the air so much. Physically they’re some athletes and they’ve been fighting for that spot. They earned it.”
“That’s is a big hole to fill,” Campbell said. “I don’t even know how I’m going to fill it; I’m just going to try my best. I think I started off rusty, but I kind of warmed into it.”
In the first set Live Oak rattled off eight straight points to turn a 7-4 deficit into a 12-7 lead. The Panthers responded to another five-point run from the Eagles by taking nine out of 13 points, but the Eagles eventually held on for a 25-20 victory.
Brusly fell behind 12-6 in the second set but forced its way back into the set, eventually going on a 7-2 run to take a 21-19 lead and held off a late Live Oak rally for a 25-23 triumph.
The third set was a game of runs, with Live Oak initially falling behind 8-2 out of the gate before a 10-point run resulted in a 19-13 lead en route to a 25-23 verdict.
Brusly forced the decisive fifth set when they outlasted Live Oak in a tight contest from wire to wire. The Panthers scored three straight points to break away for the 25-23 victory before making quick work of Live Oak in the final set, 15-6.
“I feel like we just mentally gave up,” Campbell said. “We would have won that game physically if we would have had it in our minds. I think we just kind of all got tired.”
