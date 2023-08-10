Greg Castillo

Walker volleyball coach Greg Castillo talks with his team after Wednesday's practice.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WALKER – It didn’t take long for Greg Castillo to sum up what his experience as Walker’s volleyball coach has been like so far.

“The kids are making me feel young again,” Castillo said. “I’m loving to coach. All the teachers came in last Tuesday. Meeting some of the teachers, they make you feel welcome. I told (Walker principal) Mr. (Jason) St. Pierre that I feel comfortable here. When you go and do something new, you’re going to feel the jitters and stuff like that, but I just feel comfortable – like I’ve been here for a long time.”

