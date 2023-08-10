WALKER – It didn’t take long for Greg Castillo to sum up what his experience as Walker’s volleyball coach has been like so far.
“The kids are making me feel young again,” Castillo said. “I’m loving to coach. All the teachers came in last Tuesday. Meeting some of the teachers, they make you feel welcome. I told (Walker principal) Mr. (Jason) St. Pierre that I feel comfortable here. When you go and do something new, you’re going to feel the jitters and stuff like that, but I just feel comfortable – like I’ve been here for a long time.”
“I feel young again – 63 and I feel like I’m 36,” Castillo continued.
Castillo, who was hired in January after coaching at Vandebilt Catholic, said part of getting comfortable at Walker has come from getting to know his players.
“These girls want to learn,” he said. “They want to do well. They want to get better, and that’s what you want as coach. You want kids that love the game. The first thing that I notice is that I have athletes. They’re making plays that are not what you call volleyball skilled, but they make the play because they’re athletic. I’ve been preaching that to my players since I first started coaching. You will have to make an athletic play some time when you’re playing. It might not be the perfect technique, but you might have to make a play, and that’s what we’re doing right now. Once they get the technique down, it’s going to be so much better.”
The Lady Cats got plenty of work in during the summer, playing in the Mandeville High summer league as well as team camps at Country Day, Hammond and St. Thomas More, playing Teurlings Catholic, Parkview Baptist, Notre Dame of Crowley and St. Thomas More at the St. Thomas More camp.
“We’re getting to see a lot of different teams,” Castillo said. “Of course, playing at Country Day and St. Thomas More, you get the teams that have been to state or have won state, so the girls got a taste of that (to see) where they have to be if they want to be one of those top-tier teams, not only in our division, but in the state.”
Castillo will rely on a core group of setters Mya Vidrine, Audrey Ferrand, libero Kaydence Dean, Gracie Richards, outside hitter Addie Carter, Rylan Varnado and middle blocker Aliyah Garza, while Reese Blue is dealing with a knee injury but is expected give the team a boost when she returns.
“They’re going to be fun to watch,” Castillo said. “I have players that can put the ball away. My back row players, their ball control is getting better. I’m running a 6-2. Both of my setters are very athletic.”
“Running a 6-2, I’ll always have three hitters on the net, and all three hitters can put the ball away, so you’re not focusing on one player that we’re going to set all the time … That’s what you want as a coach because the other team’s going to be guessing who’s going to get the ball,” Castillo continued.
Castillo said the key for the team will be gaining experience, which he’s hopeful will come together as the season progresses.
“I want to get them to the point where they don’t have to think, where they’re just playing and reacting,” he said. “You can see that when they’re playing right now they’re thinking ‘Should I get to that ball, or is the person next to me going to get to that ball?’ Once they start playing together a lot more, they’ll understand all of that.”
Walker has regular season games with Ascension Christian, Thibodaux, Mandeville, Slidell, St. Michael and others, while facing Live Oak, Denham Springs, East Ascension, Dutchtown and St. Amant in district play.
“Every match is going to be a challenge because some of these teams, I’ve never seen before, and then the girls understanding me and my philosophy and my coaching and see how they handle playing in a real match because it’s a different type of pressure,” Castillo said. “These team camps and summer leagues, you’re not playing for anything, so we’re going to see how they can handle it. We talked about that – you have a different type of pressure when you’re at practice. There’s really not that much pressure, but when you get in a real match, when you into the state playoffs, or you get into a state championship match, that’s different types of pressure and getting them to understand that and to handle it. It’s part of life. Later on in life, you’re going to have those different types of pressures and how you’re going to stay calm and not panic and how you’re going to handle it. Hopefully everything that we’ve gone over and that I’m coaching and teaching them, they’ll be able to do that.”
“It’s going to be a process – the beginning of the season, middle of the season, but toward the end of the season, if we can get clicking, hopefully we’ll surprise some teams,” Castillo said.
