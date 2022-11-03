Denham Springs High vs Central High volleyball 11-02-22

The No. 22-ranked Denham Springs High volleyball team plays against No. 11 Central in the first round of the Division I playoffs on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Central High.

 David Gray | The News

Denham Springs High volleyball coach Pam Dubuy said finding consistency was a struggle for her team, and ultimately, that’s what spelled an end to the team’s season Wednesday.

Central picked up a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-15, 25-21) in the first round of the Division I volleyball playoffs at Central.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.