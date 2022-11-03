Denham Springs High volleyball coach Pam Dubuy said finding consistency was a struggle for her team, and ultimately, that’s what spelled an end to the team’s season Wednesday.
Central picked up a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-15, 25-21) in the first round of the Division I volleyball playoffs at Central.
“We weren’t consistent this year,” Dubuy said. “We weren‘t consistent in going into a game and dominating a game. We’d go into a game and play and either play on our heels or play on our toes. When you play our your toes, you play a little bit better, and I felt like we were playing on our heels (Wednesday).”
Dubuy said Central pulled away from the Lady Jackets in the first set to establish some early momentum.
“It was kind of one of those where we were with them, we were with them, and then all of a sudden, they took a little roll, and once they did that, the girls were playing on their heels,” Dubuy said. “It’s just part of the game. We had a lot of errors. I know volleyball is a game of errors, but those errors added up.”
“I think that the biggest thing for us was our serve-receive,” Dubuy continued. “We struggled in serve-receive to get our setter a good pass to make plays happen, because when we did have good passes, we did have those good plays that we needed, and our game plan was in effect when we had the good passes. Our defense, I felt, was fine, but it was just the serve-receive that kind of got us.”
Dubuy said some team members were battling the flu and upper respiratory infections.
“I’m not saying that’s an excuse, but definitely takes a toll on their body and wears them out a little bit more, and Central – they were good (Wednesday),” Dubuy said. “They played really well, so it was a combination of our poor serve-receive and their good playing.”
“We made some good plays,” Dubuy continued. “We had some really good rallies, so the score doesn’t reflect necessarily how close of a game it was. It’s just that each rally that we had a good rally on, we were on the other end of that rally. That’s just part of the game, though.”
Dubuy praised her team’s effort in the final set.
“They played well,” Dubuy said. “It’s just getting to that point to play well. It took a little bit to get there. The crowd didn’t affect them at all, because I know Central always brings a good little crowd and has a good little student section, but that doesn’t faze my girls. They push through and they don’t let anything like that hinder their way of playing.”
Looking back, Dubuy said she couldn’t complain about the Lady Jackets’ season.
“Overall, I’m very satisfied with the way they played and some teams that we beat this year that were big wins,” Dubuy said. “We had some really good close games that we may have lost. We didn’t sit back the whole year. A lot of our scores were very reflective of the season. If you look at the scores, we didn’t ever get beat badly. Those are the kinds of things have to (look) for, but once again we’re back to the same old song and dance of we need middle school ball. We need the fundamentals started before they come to us as freshmen. We’ve gotten athletic freshmen coming in, but they’ve never touched a volleyball, so we are trying to play catch-up. These girls need to play more than just coming to the high school and playing. They need to be playing club. They need to play middle school, just little things like that so that their bond is there when they get here instead of having to start at square one.”
