LOHS vs. Springfield volleyball: Kate Campbell (3)
Live Oak’s Kate Campbell (3) returns a hit last season.

 Patrick Dennis | The News

The Live Oak volleyball team closed out its regular season with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 loss to Central on Tuesday.

Jaelyn Ray led Live Oak with 18 digs and two kills, Kate Campbell had 14 digs and five kills and Chloe Magee added nine digs, five kills, three aces and two blocks.

Bailey Guerico had 18 digs for Central, while Jaida Alvin added 15 kills, three digs and two aces and Mirakle Sampson had five kills and four blocks.

