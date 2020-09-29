SPRINGFIELD – There was a point in the second set of Tuesday’s volleyball match between Denham Springs and Springfield where things could have stayed in the Lady Bulldogs’ favor.
Instead, Denham Springs closed with a 7-2 run, winning the set as part of a 25-20, 26-24, 25-15 victory at Springfield.
“I’m hoping it helped the girls to understand that they can fight back when they’re down because a lot of times in the games we’ve had in the past, we’re down, we’re down, we’re down, and they stay down, and they need to learn that even though you’re down, you can push back and try to win the game or match … because I think that’s our biggest problem right now,” said DSHS coach Pam Dubuy, whose team has played four five-set matches this season. “We’re going five games with people we play, and they’re good teams we’re going five games with. After each game, it’s like ‘here we go again’ … but I think that scenario, they needed to see that it happens.”
Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert praised her team’s play but said the situation was also a learning experience.
“In tight spots like that, you kind of see the lack of just experience – knowing how to win,” she said. “That’s what we talked about in the (postgame) huddle is that you’ve got to know how to win. We’re doing so many things right. We’re doing so many things well, but it’s having that fiery mentality of ‘we’re going to win’ … and holding themselves accountable but holding each other accountable.”
“We’ve got to find the mindset to match the great things that we’re doing,” Hebert continued.
Springfield (2-7) led 22-19, but Denham Springs (3-5) made a charge, tying the score at 22. The Lady Bulldogs went ahead 23-23 on Kaidence George’s kill, but the Lady Jackets battled back to knot the scored a 24 before a Springfield error and a kill by Hallie Sibley ended the set.
“Both teams are very scrappy,” Dubuy said. “They’d hit these funny little hits, and we turned around and did the same thing right back at them. It’s just evenly match with that …”
Denham Springs led by four twice early in the second set – the last time at 7-3 – before Springfield tied it a 9 on Olivia Davis’ kill.
From there, there were six ties – the last at 19-19 – before Katie Riddle’s ace sparked a 3-0 run for Springfield, setting up Denham Springs’ comeback.
“It was pretty big for us because one our biggest things that we struggle with is when we get down, we can’t come back from it, or if we get up, we get down toward the end, so coming back from it was a huge achievement for us, because that’s not often that that happens,” Denham Springs’ Mallory Landry said of the comeback.
Hebert said the boost Denham Springs got in winning the second set was obvious.
“Winning game two in a tight game like that obviously puts us tied, but the momentum swing in it is just so huge, and they (DSHS) definitely came out with the momentum after winning game two in such a good win,” Hebert said. “They had the fire, and you can just see it. The more momentum you have, the more confidence you have, the harder you hit. It’s harder to defend. We had a harder time receiving, and they fought and kind of put the nail in the coffin. They showed that they were the team that wanted to win the most in that set.”
The third set featured four ties – the last time at 6-6 – before Denham Springs went on a 5-0 run which featured a pair of aces by Aubri Mackiewicz.
Springfield got as close as three points twice – the last time at 14-11 – before Denham Springs used a 4-0 burst to stretch the lead. Landry served on three straight points during the run, including an ace.
“We serve a lot at practice,” Landry said. “Most of our drills and games do with serving and serve-receive and stuff like that, so once you start a streak, the more you serve, the harder you start to hit it, so they just harder the more you serve.”
George’s block got Springfield within 20-15, but Denham Springs closed the match on a 5-0 run that featured kills by Beatty and Maya Snellgrove.
“I’ve seen it so many times in volleyball where game one, you’re close, game two is super tight, and when you get into game three, if it doesn’t go well at first, it’s just a deflation,” Hebert said. “You just feel defeated. You can see them deflate, and we’ve done that many a time …”
“We have to learn to fight to win,” Hebert continued.
The first set stayed close early with Denham Springs leading 8-7 before extending the lead to 18-12 before Springfield chipped the advantage to 18-15 on a DSHS kill error.
Mackiewicz and Beatty had aces, helping Denham extend the lead to 22-17, and Mandolyn Donohue’s kill made the score 24-19.
A Denham Springs kill error made the score 24-20 before a Springfield receiving error accounted for the final point of the set.
“Usually our first game or two even is like a warm-up game we call it,” Landry said. “We joke about it because it takes us a second to get back into it.
