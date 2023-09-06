LIVINGSTON – The Doyle volleyball team didn’t get a win against Covington, but Lady Tigers coach Ashlie Byrnes is looking at the bigger picture when it comes to playing teams in higher classifications.
Division I Covington picked up a 3-1 win (25-13, 18-25, 25-12, 25-19) over Division IV Doyle on Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“I love playing big 5A schools like that because they speed up our offense,” Byrnes said. “Sometimes we get into the habit of being too slow or reacting too slow, and I think Covington helped us see that we need to be quicker. We need to be ready for balls every single time and not just expect them to mess up because they’re going to earn their points, and that’s what we need to start doing is earning our points.”
“We have to play these big teams,” Byrnes continued. “We have to prepare our younger girls for the future, that way they know what to expect because we’re still a new team. We have a lot of kids that have never played the sport before, and now they’re playing against these big 5A teams who have been playing since they were young. I think it’s just we have to keep learning and keep playing.”
Doyle (0-2) led 3-2 early in the first set before Covington went on an 8-0 run that included an ace from Ali Boudreaux.
Doyle got within five points six times – the last at 16-11 on Gracie Chaney’s ace – before KK Sharp and Boudreaux had aces as Covington closed with a 9-2 run.
“I think our offense was really lacking today,” Byrnes said. “Usually my offense and defense, they work together, and I just feel like they lacked that today, both offensively and defensively. I think if we would have had a little more kick on our offense, we would have been OK.”
Covington jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set, but Doyle chipped away, tying the score three times before grabbing a 14-8 lead on a kill error by the Lady Lions.
Bonnie Henderson’s ace extended the lead to 19-12 before Boudreaux had consecutive aces, cutting the advantage to 21-18. Alyson Fletcher’s kill sparked a 4-0 burst to close out the set.
“I think having to serve first is a big momentum factor because you get that run on them and you get the lead and you have that momentum and you want to win every point as to where when you don’t get the first ball and receive, you’re already down,” Byrnes said. “I think my team is a big momentum, mental team, and that definitely factors into our wins and losses.”
The third set featured five ties early on before Covington pulled away. Sharp had consecutive kills to give the Lady Lions a 14-8 lead before Henderson served on two straight points to make the score 14-11.
“We’re waiting for a leader,” Doyle volleyball adviser Angela Edwards said. “We’re looking for somebody to step up, put this team on their back and push us through those times where we get in that little slump. We haven’t seen it yet.”
Sharp had three aces during a 10-0 run for the Lady Lions which ended on a service error before Samaree Ladner had a kill to end the set.
“I really do think it’s a matter of speed and being quick and reading the ball and reacting quickly,” Byrnes said of the key to Covington’s runs. “I think that’s something we need to work on going forward and into next season because their offense was quick, and we were two steps behind the ball.”
Covington jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set, and Doyle cut the lead to one five times – the last at 19-18 – before Sharp had a pair of kills and Doyle had four kill errors during a 6-1 run to end the set.
“They’re definitely progressing,” Byrnes said of her team. “I don’t want to take away from that, but big 5A schools like that, they’re going to show us what we need to learn and how we need to fix things. It’s a good thing, but I want to win. I want to keep playing these teams. I want to beat a 5A school. That’s my goal.”
