DENHAM SPRINGS – Returning all-parish performer Kailey Dunham of Denham Springs said there was a message awaiting the team upon their return to the bench after dropping the second game of Tuesday’s season opener with Springfield.
That squared the match at 1-all after the visiting Bulldogs pushed the Lady Jackets to the limit before winning the first game, 26-24.
“Coach kind of told us to pick it up (after a 25-22 defeat) and we got the memo and picked it up and started rolling,” Dunham said of coach Pam Dubuy’s directive to her team.
Denham Springs responded accordingly, winning the final two games 25-18 and 25-11, that gave the new-look Lady Jackets a hard-earned victory over Springfield at Hornsby Gymnasium.
Denham Springs will be back at home Wednesday against Hammond at 6 p.m.
“They’re a good team and well coached,” Dubuy said of Springfield. “(Springfield’s) Tabitha’s (Lobell) amazing and I just love watching her play. They took charge and realized we could do it and put the pedal forward.”
The final two games didn’t follow the familiar script of the initial two where the two parish teams were tied 18 different times in the opener and five more in the second game.
Denham Springs relied on a balanced effort from its front row players, taking advantage of a slight height advantage which paid dividends in stretching out leads in the middle portions of both games.
“We’re not a real big team, we have to play better below the net,” Springfield first-year coach Larry Smoot said. “There are easy balls that we don’t take care of which could be the difference in the match. It’s the little things these guys have to get better at to be successful. They’re working on it, getting better.”
Senior Brinley Williamson had six of her eight kills over the final two games, while Mandolyn Donohue had eight of her nine kills, Dunham added six of her eight kills and Sophie Faircloth four of her seven kills during Denham Springs’ wins in the third and fourth games.
Lobell led Springfield with 14 kills, including five in the opening game, while setter Olivia Davis had seven assists, four kills. Jenison Riley and Dali Hughes each added three kills and Almira Brown three aces.
“I’ve been encouraging that a lot from our setters, to use more than one hitter,” Dubuy said. “I want them to realize they have different people to hit. We have a really good front row.”
Behind the service of six points from freshman Kate Beatty, the Lady Jackets bolted to a 9-2 lead which turned into a 13-4 lead when Mallory Landry fed Katie Van Oss for a kill.
Springfield, behind the serving of Katie Randall, closed to within 21-17 following an ace, but Denham Springs answered with a 5-1 run to cap the game.
A return into the net enabled Denham Springs to snap a 4-4 tie in the final game and Landry, who had four assists and a pair of aces, served five of her team’s points for a 10-5 lead.
The Lady Jackets steadily stretched that lead to 19-9 and closed out the match on an ace from Faircloth (the team’s 17th in the match) and Dunham’s added her team-high 13th assist to Donohue for the game-winning point.
“I thought we did really well for the first time out,” said Dunham, who added a team-best five aces. “We lost the second game because of a lack of communication, but we picked it up and did pretty good throughout.”
