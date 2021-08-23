DENHAM SPRINGS -- As her team heads into the season, it’s the little things that are important for Denham Springs volleyball coach Pam Dubuy.
“(It’s) just being able to be here,” Dubuy said. “We had a little outbreak of COVID at the end of the summer, but everybody’s clear, we’re good, we’re ready to play. We had a week of practice prior to our scrimmage, and we’re just getting back into the swing of things, playing the game.”
Dubuy said getting ready for the season with players quarantined with COVID was challenging, but the team made the best of the situation.
“I told the girls, even if you’re out, and you’re not sick, if you can, get some kind of workout,” Dubuy said. “You can use your body weight for weights right at this point, just anything to stay in shape so when they came back, they weren’t totally out of shape. I haven’t seen where a lot of them are struggling at this point. I think most of them did what they needed to. They sent me proof of working out.”
The program added a new assistant coach, Tyler Dixon, in the offseason.
“He’s bringing a lot to the table,” Dubuy said. “He’s got a lot of volleyball knowledge, and he’s bringing some things that they’re accepting from him, and he’s learning the girls like they’re learning him. Hopefully it will be a positive situation.”
Dubuy said Dixon’s arrival has already paid dividends.
“Before in the past, I’ve tried to get them to do certain things on the court and they’re just not sure of themselves,” Dubuy said. “With him, it’s almost like they realize I have to do this, or he’s not going to be happy with us. It’s not a bad thing, but they’ve accepted the challenge that he’s given them to make this team better.”
“It’s really helped me a lot be able to sit back and just kind of observe more instead of having to focus on so many different aspects of the game,” Dubuy said of how Dixon’s arrival has helped her in terms of coaching. “If a player comes to me and asks me for specifics, I can help them with that specific (issue) … When you have more than one set of eyes that can look at things, it really helps.”
Denham Springs scrimmaged Live Oak, Springfield and Hammond last week, giving the Lady Jackets something to build on heading into this week’s jamboree.
“I feel like they played well,” Dubuy said. “They came focused and ready to play. They were not goofing off. A lot of times, the first game, they’re going to be nervous and goofy or whatever, but they came in ready to play, and they played well.”
“We’re ready for the season,” Dubuy continued. “We’re ready to see where we stand with some of the other teams that we have to play against.”
