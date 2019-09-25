SPRINGFIELD – Denham Springs volleyball coach Pam Dubuy may have gotten just the effort she needed from her team heading into district play, while Larry Smoot’s squad at Springfield is still finding its way a bit.
The Lady Jackets got off to a fast start in the final set in picking up 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10 road win over Springfield on Tuesday.
“This is a good warm-up for our district,” Dubuy said. “We start district play on Thursday, and it’s going to be a tough one at Central, so getting to see somebody who can hit the ball and the scrappy team and stuff like that, it really definitely helps to give us a little vision of Thursday.”
“It’s like two extremes,” Smoot said of his team. “One is we’re doing so much better at so many things. I have a lineup … with adjustments to the lineup (that has) the capability to be much stronger on the court. And then the other end of the spectrum is that we’ve got to believe we can finish.”
Denham Springs jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the final set on Sophie Faircloth’s ace, but Jension Riley had an ace during a 4-0 run which cut the lead to 9-7.
“I think that was huge because we have a tendency to actually get behind and play catch up,” Duby said of the fast start in the last set.
Mandolyn Donohue’s kill and ace highlighted a run that pushed the lead to 13-9.
“I spotted for right there, so I was really proud of myself,” Donohue said of the ace. “I just look for an empty spot and go for it, and I got it, so it worked out.”
The Lady Bulldogs picked up a point on a double-hit before the Lady Jackets got two straight kills to close out the match.
“Give Denham Springs all the credit in the world,” Smoot said. “They found ways. They didn’t make a lot of mistakes. They were efficient, but the bottom line is, the game tonight wasn’t won, it was lost, and if we can get past that and quit giving too many free points …”
The first set featured 14 ties, the last coming at 23-23 on a kill by Springfield’s Dali Hughes, but Denham Springs got the final two points of the set, including a kill from Kailey Dunham.
Springfield grabbed an 10-3 lead to open the second set on Riley’s ace before DSHS cut the lead to 11-7.
Tabby Lobell’s kill made the score 15-8 and began a run that extended the lead to 22-10. Lobell had four kills and two aces during the stretch.
“I’ve really been working on just playing and not letting my head get in the way of it – just playing the game and playing with my team and not getting down or getting mad about one thing and just pushing through,” Lobell said of her approach recently.
Denham Springs got as close as 23-14 before Springfield scored the final two points, including an ace by Almira Brown to close out the set.
“You’ve got to look at both sides of the coin,” Smoot said. “They’re getting better. Technically, the girls are getting better. We’re figuring out a lineup. We’re trying to figure out what is going to be the most consistent with our team. We run one setter with Olivia (Davis). We run two setters with Olivia and Tabitha. We’re trying to find out something that is going to make us be the best, plug in the right pieces in the right spots.”
Riley’s ace gave Springfield a 10-5 lead in the third set, but Denham Springs cut the lead to 10-9 on Donohue’s kill. From there, Springfield pulled ahead 19-14.
Arlivia Ross had a kill and Dunham an ace to pull Denham Springs within 22-21 and tied it at 23-23 on a Springfield error before the Lady Bulldogs scored the final two points of the set.
“The first set, it was a close game,” Dubuy said. “It was good. I could tell that they were picking up momentum at the end of the game … and then they did what they needed to do to take the next two sets, and we had to adjust our lineup.
“I changed liberos. I changed middle hitters. I had to find something to make it work. It was just a matter (of) I wouldn’t say who wanted to more, because we both wanted as much. I think our lineup change was to our benefit. We were able to sub out probably more than they were.”
The fourth set featured five ties before DSHS pulled ahead for good at 9-8 on a Springfield error.
Kate Beatty’s kill and a pair of blocks by Donohue sparked a run which pushed the lead to 19-11.
“I knew when I got the blocks it would make the team more excited, so it would make the environment better, so I was excited that I got those blocks, for sure,” Donohue said.
Dunham’s kill stretched the advantage to 24-14 before DSHS won the set.
Smoot said his team is still experiencing some growing pains.
“If this team could learn how to find a way to have fun but not cross over into goofing off, they’re going to be so much better,” he said. “The results are going to be so much more positive. It’s not a criticism of their desire or whatever. It’s just they need to learn to do that. If they can learn to do that, they’re going to surprise some people.”
“Overall, I really like the resilience of my team, because they’re going to come back in the gym, they’re going to go hard,” Smoot continued. “They’re going to try to get better tomorrow. They’re going to take the hits, and they’re going to stand right back up, and I can’t ask anything more of them than that.”
