DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs High volleyball team may have picked up just the type of victory it needed at a perfect time in the season.
The Lady Jackets rallied to defeat Zachary 3-2 by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 19- 25, 25-23 and 15-12 Thursday a Hornsby Gym.
“It’s huge,” DSHS coach Pam Dubuy said of the win after her team moved to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in district play. “We had a good tournament last weekend (going 3-1 at Brusly) and finished out strong and everything. We had a five-(set) game with U-High last week (in a loss). We had Baton Rouge High Tuesday. It was our first district game, and they left Baton Rouge High feeling like we could have done better, and I think that they knew coming into this game they needed to do better, and I think they felt like they did, so that makes a big difference.”
Dubuy also wasn’t taking all the credit for the Lady Jackets’ big win.
“I’m going to credit my assistant coach, Coach (Tyler) Dixon. He’s come in and helped to get the girls to have the confidence to do what I’ve been trying to get them to do in the past. They’re showing maturity as well. That’s part of growing up. They still have some struggles. They’re girls, they’re hard to coach,” she said with a laugh. “But he has really come in helped pushed these girls to become better athletes and volleyball players.”
DSHS jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the final set, with Kylie Major serving two straight aces.
“They served a lot more aggressive tonight than they did the other night (in a loss to Baton Rouge High),” Dubuy said. “It definitely showed. We still had a few that were not so aggressive, but we didn’t have as many missed serves like we did the other night, I know for fact.”
Zachary, however, whittled the lead to a point twice, the last time at 7-6 before DSHS ran off three straight points, including an ace from Grace Hilley. Mandolyn Donohue had a pair of kills during another burst which stretched the lead to 14-8.
“They’re learning whose job is what on the court,” Dubuy said of her team. “They know middle back’s got this, left back’s got this, the setter’s got this. On serve receive, the know who should be the one to get the ball, who’s the better person for that position, whereas, in the past, it was just like, ‘whoever is going to get the ball’. They waited for somebody else to take charge instead of (saying) ‘that’s my job. That’s what I’m supposed to do.’”
From there, Zachary scored four straight points, three of which came on DSHS errors, before Donohue’s kill ended the match.
DSHS jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first set before Zachary chipped away, cutting the lead to 14-13 on Danielle Thai’s kill. The set featured five ties down the stretch, with a DSHS error trimming the advantage to 24-23 before a kill error by Zachary’s Lillian Talbot ended the set.
The Lady Jackets led 3-0 in the second set before three straight aces from Kyra Woods tied things up.
Denham’s Catherine Beasley had an ace during a run which put the Lady Jackets ahead 13-7 before Zachary chipped away, tying the score at 16-16 before Maya Snellgrove had three straight kills during a run which put Denham Springs ahead 20-1six.
“I want to contribute to the team,” said Snellgrove, who came off the bench. “I want to get some points. I want to show everybody that I’m here. I can put a ball down. Come set me.”
Zachary knotted the score at 20-20 on Audrey Poche’s ace, and the Lady Broncos pulled ahead 23-20 before DSHS tied it at 23-23 and 24-24, but Zachary scored the final two points to win the set.
DSHS led 3-0 early in the third set before Talbot’s ace tied it at 4-4. After two more ties, Zachary began to pull away, getting three aces in a run that stretch the lead to 13-8.
Kate Beatty’s kill got DSHS within 15-13, and the Lady Jackets trailed 21-19 before Zachary rattled off four straight points, including an ace from Jules Patin to win the third set.
The fourth set featured seven ties, the last at 17-17, before the Lady Jackets began to pull away, taking advantage of Zachary errors and a kill by Donohue during a 4-0 burst.
Zachary cut the lead to 23-22 on consecutive Denham Springs errors and trailed 24-23 before Snellgrove’s kill ended the set to set up the Lady Jackets’ win.
Dubuy, credited the atmosphere at Thursday’s game, including the student section, with playing a part in the victory, and she’s hoping it will be a springboard to more success for her team.
“We want to shock some of the other teams in our district and say, ‘Oh wow! Look at Denham. They’re really turning it up and doing some different things and pushing us to be better as well’, and have more competitive games when we go to district,” she said.
