Denham Springs and Springfield are in the state volleyball playoffs, and that was a bit of a surprise for DSHS coach Pam Duby and her team when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released brackets Monday.
Denham Springs, which was on the outside looking in the power rankings last week, made the Division I playoff field as the No. 31 seed and will travel to face No. 2 Mount Carmel at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“We were sitting and 36 as of last Tuesday, and I know we had a couple of games this past week that we won that helped us with points, but I don’t know exactly what happened with the other teams, if they just lost or they backed out due to COVID or did they just have losses and we had the wins to get pushed up to 31,?” Dubuy asked. “We’re in.”
In Division IV, Springfield made the playoff field as the No. 27 seed and will travel to face No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re just excited to be able to continue with our season right now,” Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said. “We’re glad to be in the playoffs. We wish we were obviously a little higher. We’re going to play a very good No. 6 Catholic High-New Iberia, but we looked better at practice today than we’ve ever looked, so we’re starting to just have it all click and having a good time at the same time, and it’s a good time to have all that.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT MT. CARMEL
The Lady Jackets will face the defending Division I champions, but Dubuy said there’s no pressure for her team.
“We just had a light practice (Monday), just because I don’t want to stress them out,” Dubuy said. “I want them to go in and just go have fun. They’re glad that they made the playoffs.”
“They didn’t even say, ‘Oh, we have to play Mt. Carmel?’ They were ‘OK, we play,’’’ Dubuy said. “It was more of ‘Oh, we’re going to get to play one more game.’ They were excited because they get to play one more game. It’s one step at a time.”
Dubuy said defense will be focal point for the Lady Jackets heading into the game. Denham will also be playing without middle hitter Mandolyn Donohue, who injured her ankle in Saturday’s win over Walker, and Dubuy said she’s looking for Amelia Van Oss to step in for Donohue.
“I think that’s going to be a key part of the game just because we know they’re going to be an aggressive hitting team, and blocking and defense is something we’re going to need to concentrate on,” Dubuy said.
Denham won five of its past six games coming into the postseason, and she said the team’s bond has helped during the season.
“They’re not just friends on the court; they’re friends off the court, and I think that helps a lot with any team you have,” she said. “If they can get along together off the court, it makes it better on the court. They’re teenage girls and they’re going to do their thing, but if they can persevere through it, that says a lot about their character. I think that bond is definitely a key to how well they played, and they enjoy the game – they enjoy being together and enjoy the game.”
SPRINGFIELD AT CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA
Hebert said a big challenge has been getting a scouting report on the Lady Panthers, but she’s seen them play in the past and used their schedule as a gauge of sorts to look at their opponents.
“I know that they’re going to be very good,” Hebert said. “We played Pope (John Paul II) this season. We played Destrehan this season. We played some big teams, and that’s going to help us in this, but specifically to know their strong players and where they hit out of, we don’t really have any kind of scouting report on that.”
Hebert said that while making the playoffs is a big step for the Springfield program, she’s also thinking about the future.
“Win or lose, we’re going to leave behind an opinion about our program, and that’s big to me,” she said. “We want to go and win, but we’re also going to earn somebody’s respect or not. We’d like to come out and be in Round 2 on Friday, and we can win it, and we can leave with them going, ‘Wow, that’s the best (27th)-seeded team we’ve ever seen. How are they (27th)? That’s our goal in this is to become a program that always has a future being built and has respect in the volleyball community. This is so much bigger than win or lose for us. We’re taking that approach that when we leave, we want to have earned their respect, and I think that we will.”
