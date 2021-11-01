The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s volleyball playoff pairings were released Monday, and that meant good news for Denham Springs High and Springfield.
Denham Springs is the No. 24 seed in Division I and will travel to face No. 9 Fontainebleau at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We went into this tournament this past weekend (at Dunham) hoping to get bumped up a little bit,” Dubuy said, noting the Lady Jackets were at No. 29 heading into the tournament and went 3-1. “I wasn’t expecting that much, but hey, I’ll take it. We had some good wins.”
Meanwhile, Springfield is the No. 21 seed in Division IV and travels to face No. 12 John Curtis at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We ended up 0-4 in the (Dunham) tournament this weekend,” Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said, noting the Lady Bulldogs were sitting around No. 24 in the power ratings. “I thought maybe we’d fall a little bit. We actually went up some places. We ended up a little higher than we thought we would as of (Sunday). We’ve kind of been 24 for a couple of weeks now, so we were looking at playing eight or nine if you’re 24, 25, so definitely moving up to 21 and pulling 12 is happy news.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT FONTAINEBLEAU
The Lady Jackets’ only loss in the Dunham Tournament was a 25-18, 25-20 setback to Fontainebleau.
“They’re fresh in our minds, and we’re hungry for a good game,” Dubuy said. “We went out on a high after the weekend. We just want to kind of keep that high, keep the way we were playing over the weekend, because we played really well over the weekend, we felt like it, anyway. Hopefully we’re taking it into the game having the drive to know that hey, we can do good. We can play well and have that mentality.”
Denham Springs has won five of its past six matches heading into the playoffs.
“They’ve been I guess a little bit more relaxed going into a game and just kind of focused on what their job is when they go into the game,” Dubuy said. “We’ve had a lot of new changes this year, and I think the changes kind of threw them off a little bit, but I think they’ve learned to adapt to those changes.”
One of those changes has been the addition of assistant coach Tyler Dixon.
“I think they really appreciate the way he’s trying to make them better players,” Dubuy said. “They just are still a little apprehensive to the constructive criticism that they get from him yet, but they’re getting better with it. That’s where we kind of play the good person, bad person kind of thing and just say, ‘calm down. It’s OK.’ He’s just saying it in a different way than I’m saying, but we’re saying the exact same thing and let them know that he and I are on the same page with stuff.”
Dubuy is hoping playing Fontainebleau over the weekend works to the Lady Jackets’ advantage.
“We got a good look at them,” Dubuy said. “We have film on them, so we don’t have to go hunting down to see if we can find somebody who’d be willing to share film on them. They have film on us to, and we get that, but I feel like it will definitely help us that we just played them. I think it helped too to know that we’re playing them. We were going in thinking it was going to be Archbishop Chappelle … Just the idea of always playing against all these private schools, it does do something to the girls mentally. But they’re thinking, ‘hey, it’s another public school. It’s not a private school.’ It makes a difference.”
“I remember them being super scrappy,” Dubuy said of Fontainebleau. “Random balls that shouldn’t get picked up or touched, they were getting to them …, and then they had an outside hitter that was pretty good. I think we need to be mentally prepared and stay mentally (focused). I think if they don’t dig themselves into a hole. That’s kind of been what our MO has been all year is ‘hey, let’s get down and then have to fight back.’ If they do get down in the hole, get down by two points and not five or six, that would make a big difference so they can fight back. It would make it easier on them. They play better. They’re in better spirits. When they’re in better spirits, they play better. They just have to be prepared to go play and play their game. I think it’s going to be a good one.”
SPRINGFIELD AT JOHN CURTIS
Springfield heads into the playoffs on a five match losing streak.
“We’ve had a tough last couple of weeks,” Hebert said. “We definitely lost some games that we expected to go a different way. (We’re) kind of a little bit out of rhythm. We’re trying some things, and not a whole lot of practice time in the gym has been hurting us, but we got a great practice in (Monday). We know a little bit about John Curtis. We had a high, high energy practice. That’s the best I’ve seen them. I feel a whole lot better after having a great practice about the matchup tomorrow.”
Hebert made some scheme changes last week, which she said carried over into the weekend and the tournament.
“Even though we didn’t win any, we still grew from it, so (Tuesday), in that plan, in that scheme of things, we’re going to be much more comfortable and kind of can understand it a little more,” Hebert said.
Hebert said she’s done some scouting on John Curtis.
“We’re going to fight tomorrow,” Hebert said. “This is what I shared with them (Monday): I’ve seen Springfield play together this season in ways that can beat John Curtis (Tuesday), and I’ve seen Springfield not, so it’s on us. It’s on us to get it together (Tuesday) and have your best day.”
“John Curtis is John Curtis,” she continued. “They’re so good in so many things. We know we’re going to be there, but we watched them play some teams that we played this season. I think it’s definitely a winnable game for us, but we have to be the Springfield that plays together and we can win.”
