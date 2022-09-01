LIVINGSTON – It’s the first week of the season, and the Denham Springs High volleyball coach Pam Dubuy and Doyle counterpart Ashlie Byrnes are still getting a handle on their respective teams.
They got a chance to see a little more Wednesday.
Denham Springs used a strong service game to spark at 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-14) win over the Lady Tigers at Doyle.
“I knew coming into this game, Ashlie’s done a great job with this program and has it going,” Dubuy said after the Lady Jackets moved to 3-0. “They’re a very scrappy team, and we knew that coming in that they’re scrappy and they’re smart and they’re going to make plays. They’re not just going to sit back on their heels and watch somebody come in and beat them easily. They’re going to make you work for it.”
Doyle is 0-2 to start the season with its other loss to Walker earlier this week.
“I think it’s a definitely a good thing to play against big teams,” Byrnes said. “We’ve definitely come a long way since last season, and I think just being able to compete with both of these teams is a big deal for us as a program.”
“It’s always a good thing to be scrappy,” Byrnes said with a laugh. “As long as we are trying, that is the main goal, and I think they did put in a good effort tonight. I think we did get a little nervous and frazzled with ourselves as a team, but scrappiness for sure is a big part of our team, and we’ve always been scrappy.”
Denham snapped a 5-5 tie in the first set on a pair of Doyle errors, sparking a 4-0 run. A pair of aces by Maya Snellgrove pushed the DSHS lead to 13-6.
“I was able to change up my lineup a little bit, even though the first game we had control of the game,” Dubuy said. “I wanted to see what I could do and who can handle the pressure when they get put in the game. It doesn’t matter who I put in, they show me they can handle. That’s an awesome problem to have.”
“You’re going to have your ups and downs … that somebody plays good today, but tomorrow they may not play well,” Dubuy continued. “You see it sometimes, and I saw that with different positions and things like that, but it’s nice to know I can pull somebody from the bench, and they fill in as if they haven’t missed a beat. So they don’t get upset that they’re on the bench, which is awesome. They’re a very cohesive team.”
Doyle got as close as 16-8 before a kill by Snellgrove and a pair of receiving errors closed out the first set.
Denham Springs jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set on Grace Hilley’s ace, but an ace from Doyle’s Shelby Taylor and a kill by Emily Hammel tied the score at 4-4.
Kate Beatty’s kill pushed the DSHS lead to 8-4 before an ace by Hammel tied it at 9-9.
“It makes us want to win more. It makes us want to fight more,” Hammel said being able to put rallies together. “I think we just need to work more as a team and want to win as a team. I think we just keep getting stuck in getting mad at ourselves, but we just need to win as a team and play harder, and that helps … As soon as we get anything we get anything, small or big, celebrate it – momentum – that’s all we need.”
Doyle got as close as a point three times before DSHS began to pull away, taking an 18-14 lead on Snellgrove’s ace.
Consecutive aces by Doyle’s Bonnie Henderson cut the lead to 19-18 before Beatty had two straight aces during a run that put DSHS ahead 22-18.
“I did my jump serve tonight,” Beatty said with a laugh. “I decided to try it out, and it worked, and it was really good. It was so awesome. I love doing that. It was fun.”
“I thought it was a good game,” Beatty continued. “This is our first time playing Doyle, so I was excited. We played them a couple of times in summer league, so I was excited for a real game.”
An ace by Doyle’s Ellie Needham cut the advantage to 22-20, and Doyle got within 24-23 before a kill by Snellgrove ended the set.
“I think they held their own well,” Byrnes said. “Once they calmed their nerves, I think they did a lot of good things. On offense, Emily Hammel got amazing kills. Bonnie Henderson with defense – awesome. I think they pulled it together toward the end.
“It’s giving more push and more fight,” Byrnes continued. “This is definitely something that we need to work on, and I think we can get there toward the end of the season.”
Denham Springs snapped a 2-2 tie early in the third set, jumping out to a 9-4 lead. Doyle cut the advantage to 11-9 before Hallie Sibley had two aces and Alyssa Lloyd another, helping DSHS pull ahead 18-10.
“I think out serve-receive, we had a little trouble,” Dubuy said. “This team is a shorter team … so they couldn’t see them as easily as they see when they play other teams that have taller players, so they did struggle with seeing them through the three front row players, how they were set up, and that’s what they were telling me. I told them, ‘You’ve got to adjust to this and figure it out how you’re going to make it work,’ and they did.”
Doyle got as close as 19-12 on a service error before an ace by Kendall Dunham put DSHS ahead 23-13. Lloyd’s kill ended the match.
Both coaches have an eye on what’s ahead for their teams.
Denham Springs will compete in the South Louisiana Invitational this weekend, facing St. Michael and Fontainebleau on Friday.
“I think this is a good warm-up to see coverage,” Dubuy said. “You have to cover no matter who you play, and tonight … this team right here, they had some blocks and we had to cover. We’re going to play teams that are going to have bigger blocks and we’re going to have to cover even more. I think these kind of games definitely help us with that and prepare you.”
For Byrnes, it’s more about the bigger picture for the Doyle program.
“The first two games are against big schools, so it does kind of prepare them for what’s to come and for what is to come not only this season but following seasons for sure, and hopefully playoffs,” Byrnes said.
