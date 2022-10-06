WALKER – Coming into Wednesday’s District 6, Division I volleyball match between Walker and Denham Springs, the expectations were high for a competitive match, and neither squad disappointed.
Denham Springs scored a 3-1 win (25-14, 25-23, 10-25, 25-16) at Glenn Ellis Gym.
“Both teams, you know they’re going to play 110 percent,” DSHS coach Pam Dubuy said. “They’re going to give it their all and do everything they possibly can do to make this game exciting, and they did.”
“We had a slow start, and like I told the girls, our practice (Wednesday) morning wasn’t good, and when we don’t practice well the day of the game, it’s going to carry over to the game, so we’ve got to do better always being on and always stepping on to the court with a purpose,” Walker interim coach Mina Williams said. “But we battled. My girls didn’t give up. Denham never gave up, and I told them every point would be a battle, every set would be a battle – the game is going to be a battle. It always is. I don’t expect anything less from Denham and Walker games.”
The first set featured four ties – the last at 9-9 – before Denham Springs scored five straight points, sparked by a kill and a block by Kate Beatty.
Walker got within 16-14 on a kill by Kendall Nall, but the Lady Jackets scored the final nine points of the set, with Jacie Acosta serving on eight straight, including an ace to end the set.
“I was just like, ‘We just have to finish this set,’ and I had all that momentum in me,” Acosta said. “I was like, ‘I need to serve these hard serves, so we can just push points in that first set.’ We were just on top, so it just kept fueling my momentum.”
The second set featured five early ties and stayed tight before Walker built a 12-9 lead.
Denham Springs rallied to cut the lead to 14-13 on a Walker error before the Lady Cats tied the set at 15-15.
A kill and ace by Denham’s Maya Snellgrove and an ace from Hallie Sibley sparked a run that gave DSHS a 20-16 lead.
“We let one mistake turn into four, and before you knew it, we were down,” Williams said. “We missed some serves, crucial serves, tonight, and we’ve been trying to keep that as a point of emphasis this week that we can’t give other teams easy points … but we’re going to keep riding, we’re going to keep working, and we’re going to get more consistent.”
Walker got within a point four times and tied the set at 23-23 before DSHS scored the final two points of the set on Walker errors.
“That’s kind of our MO right now, I guess you could say,” Dubuy said of the second set. “They kind of get complacent when they’re playing instead of just taking care of business when they could. I know we had a lot of funky hits. We had some, they had some. There was … no consistency on the plays. They’d hit something funky. We’d hit something funky, and then turn around missed serve, missed serve, things like that back and forth.”
Walker took control to open the third set with Mya Vidrine serving on six straight points, including an ace, to give the Lady Cats a lead they continued to expand.
“Mya, I was giving her spots to serve … and I was telling her to serve those back corners, and she was hitting them consistently,” Williams said. “I told my girls when they called that timeout that we had them, no mercy. Don’t let them get mentally get back into the game, and I think my girls did well.”
Walker capitalized primarily on Denham Springs errors to stretch the advantage to 15-5 on an ace by Nall and extended the lead to 21-7 before Snellgrove had a pair of kills during a run that got Denham Springs within 22-10.
“That’s kind of what I noticed in this whole game was whoever got that first bit of run was the team that came out on top,” Dubuy said. “I couldn’t even explain what happened in that third game. You saw me, I called two timeouts within the first 15 points, so … I was looking around going ‘What do I do? What do I do?’ It wasn’t like I had just one player that was just having a down moment so I could take them out to re-group them. It was a team effort as far as not playing the way they should … But luckily they came back that fourth set and fixed what they needed to fix and took care of business.”
Walker closed out the set with three straight points, including an ace from Kyra Patrick.
“I thought our team fought hard,” Walker’s Grace Clark said. “We fought for every single point down to the last play. We definitely had some times where we were just kind of stuck in a rut, but we got out of it. We fought hard. We just had to slow the ball down and just do what our team does – just play our game.”
Denham Springs jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the fourth set on a kill by Beatty.
Walker’s Katelyn Krumholt had a kill, paired with a DSHS error to cut the lead to 8-7 before the Lady Jackets pulled away.
The teams put together a number of great rallies during the match, and Denham emerged with a 15-9 lead after one ended on a Walker kill error.
“Most of the long volleys … Denham ended up winning, and that’s just heart-breaking,” Williams said. “It’s momentum builders, and there’s not much I can do from the sideline. My girls, they passed well. They were getting up. I wish we would have had more blocks and more block touches, but my middles, we just need a little bit more work.”
Denham’s Audrey Cedotal served on three straight points, helping the Lady Jackets pull ahead 20-10. Walker got within seven points twice – the second time on an ace by Patrick, making the score 22-15.
The Lady Jackets closed with a 3-1 burst, with Beatty’s kill ending the match.
“I think we got a little bit more nervous the fourth set, but that’s just experience,” Williams said. “I don’t think this team has been pushed to the level of Walker volleyball yet. I think Walker volleyball is on the rise. I know it’s on the rise, and it’s changed a lot since I played here and the expectations for them have risen. They know that. They’re going to be held accountable. They wanted this. They know they wanted this. We dropped a hard one to Live Oak on Monday, and these just hurt worse. They’re close to home, and they just hurt worse. My girls are resilient, and they will continue to work. We’re not going to crumble after this. Denham and Live Oak will have to continue to prove that they’re better than us when we see them again.”
“Overall, I think it was a battle, and I can’t wait for the next one at their house because we’re going to be coming ready,” Williams said.
