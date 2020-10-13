DENHAM SPRINGS – To put it simply, the Denham Springs High volleyball team never found a groove against Zachary.
As a result, Zachary picked up a 28-26, 25-17, 25-14 win in District 3, Division I action Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
“I tried to get them to play the game the way they know how to, the way I know I’ve seen them play, and I don’t know,” DSHS coach Pam Duby said after her team dropped its third straight contest. “I don’t know if it was maybe because they were off school for half a day so their schedule was a little messed up … It just seemed like the motivation wasn’t there to play, and that’s something you can’t teach – motivation. They have to have it inside themselves to be motivated to play.”
Zachary jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the first set before DSHS fought back to tie it at 6-6, and there were 12 ties in the rest of the set.
The Lady Broncos pulled ahead 9-6 on a pair of aces by Brianne Bankston, but DSHS fought back to tie things up at 9-9 on Catherine Beasley’s ace.
Mya Snellgrove’s kill put Denham ahead 13-12, but a pair of aces by Kyra Woods helped Zachary push back into the lead at 17-14.
The Lady Jackets (4-8, 0-3) chipped away, tying the score three times – the last at 21-21 on a Snellgrove kill – before taking a 22-21 lead on a Zachary error. Zachary pulled ahead 24-22 and the score was tied at 24-24 and 25-25 before DSHS got a block to go ahead 26-25. But Zachary rattled off three straight points to win the set.
“I think once they lost that match, they were just done,” Dubuy said of her team. “It’s like, ‘OK, well we lost that, well we’re done.’ They’ve got to understand we’ve gone five games with other teams that are way better than this team that we just played. Yeah, we have different girls that are in on the court than those games, however, it shouldn’t make a difference because they’re all talented enough to be able to hang and do that. It’s hard to see it, to start off so good and we’re just kind of going down that slippery slope and I’m trying to figure out how we can get back up.”
The second set was close as well with four early ties before Denham Springs led 11-9 on a Zachary net violation. From there, the Lady Broncos went on a 10-2 run that featured an ace by Audrey Poche and two more from Kelsey White to make the score 19-13.
Denham got as close as 21-17 on consecutive kills by Snellgrove before Zachary scored the final four points of the set, including an ace by Lillian Talbot.
“Our passes were off, and then if our passes were on, our hits were off, and if our hits were on, defense was off kilter,” Dubuy said. “We couldn’t get it all to mesh tonight. It wasn’t our night.”
Zachary didn’t let up in the third set, jumping out to a 10-1 lead that eventually expanded to 16-4.
Denham Springs got as close as seven points before Zachary ended the match on Ambria Langley’s kill.
“You’ve got to fight to get back, and if you just don’t have the fight in you, and they didn’t,” Dubuy said.
