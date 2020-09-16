SPRINGFIELD – Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert figured there would be some games this season when she’d have to lean on her team’s depth.
It happened in Wednesday’s game with Central Private, and it certainly didn’t hurt the Lady Bulldogs, who scored a 25-18, 9-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-5 win at Springfield to pick up their first win of the season.
“We definitely had a little bit of a different rotation, and it’s awesome to have that depth because when somebody’s having a hard time passing the ball or they’re eating them up on serve/receive, we can put another kid in, get the ball up,” Hebert said. “I’m really big about putting kids back in. I think that sometimes kids get pulled and it’s hard to recover. I try to talk to them, get them back in the game. That’s another thing that they’re learning, too is that coach is not giving up on me. My team is not giving up on me.”
“I tell them all the time I’m the seventh player,” Hebert continued. “I’m right there on the side with you, cheering and talking to you the whole time. As tiring at that is sometimes, I’m right there. I’m right there with them.”
With match tied at two sets each and the fifth set tied at 2-2, Central Private got a point on a kill that was reversed because of an illegal touch, giving Springfield a 3-2 lead.
“I think we still would have fought no matter what, but I think that call definitely helped us out a little bit,” Springfield’s Almira Brown said.
From there, Springfield (1-3) found a groove as Brown had a kill and an ace, Katie Riddle a pair of kills and Karsyn Eckland an ace during a 12-3 run to close out the match.
“In the fifth game, our goal was that when they get the serve that they were one and move,” Hebert said. “They got one serve no matter what you have to do with the ball on the receive, we can’t give them a run of points at this time. We did a really good job with that in game five.”
Brown, who led Springfield with four aces, served four straight points, pushing the lead to 10-3 during the set.
“With that situation, I just try to stay as calm as a can because you can’t really tense up with a situation like that,” Brown said. “You’ve got to play the game you love and just go for it.”
Springfield took the first set, snapping a 3-3 tie with an 11-2 run, including a 7-0 burst in the stretch.
Central Private got as close as 21-17 before Springfield closed with a 4-1 burst, with Kaidence George’s kill capping the set.
In the second set, Central Private, which had 29 aces in the match, relied heavily on its service game, jumping out to a 17-4 lead. A pair of aces from Sarah Magliolo pushed the lead to 20-6 before Springfield put together a small rally and Anna Dale’s kill ended the set.
“They were great serving and had some very powerful hitters,” Hebert said. “We’re still getting used to our serve/receive. When you do move parts, it’s hard to get comfortable next to a person, and we would adjust and they would still eat us up and find a hole. They were very, very good at that."
Central Private led 12-9 in the third set before kills by Olivia Davis and Isabella Alvarez, who led Springfield with six kills, helped knot the score at 12-12.
“It was so exciting to have some parents here and some students,” Hebert said. “That, I think, brought us forward. Having those fans, there’s nothing that replaces them. When the gym’s quiet and you’re a little bit defeated, it’s so hard to battle back from, but when you have a whole lot of support on both sides of the court, that was huge for us tonight. That fan base was huge.”
Davis had an ace while serving on four straight points to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 16-12. Kills by Alvarez, Brown and Eckland and an ace by Katie Riddle helped push the lead to 23-18. Riddle added five kills for Springfield.
“I hate missing serves because that’s one of the easiest points you can get in volleyball,” Davis said. “If you miss it, it’s very disappointing. I was just kind of depending on my team to be there for me if I did miss and not wanting to let them down.”
Magliolo had a pair of aces to help get Central Private within 24-20, but Alvarez’s kill ended the set.
“We just see so much growth every time we touch the court, whether it’s practice or this,” Hebert said. “We even saw some growth in between sets tonight. They’re just working so hard. We see it clicking. The more confident they get, the stronger we are.”
Springfield jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the fourth set before Makenna Gregoire’s ace put Central Private ahead 9-8. Central Private extended the lead to 14-9 before a kill and an ace by Alvarez tied the score at 14-14.
From there, Central Private took advantage of Springfield errors to build a 20-14 lead. Springfield got as close as 20-16 on Brown’s ace, but Central Private closed with a 5-2 burst to end the set.
“I think everyone did good,” Brown said. “The communication was better. We started to get the flow of things, and once someone falls down, we all end up helping each other back up. It’s all about team.”
