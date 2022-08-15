WALKER – In his first year as the Walker volleyball program’s coach, Tyler Dixon realizes there’s still some work ahead as the team prepares for the season.
The key, he said, is finding some consistency.
“We’re improving on a daily (basis), I would say … but there’s some days where it’s just inconsistent across the board, which is expected right now,” Dixon said last Wednesday after the team’s first practice of the season.
A bright spot for the Lady Cats is the team went 7-1 in summer league team camp, which Dixon said is a building block.
“I think they did well,” he said of the team’s summer regiment. “They put in a lot of work. We didn’t have much off over the summer. I had them doing beach as indoor (volleyball) over the summer, a lot of extra, and I think that they have to realize that’s where you get above the bar is the extra (work).
“(It was) really just being in the gym getting good, quality reps is how we got kind of got to that level over the summer,” Dixon continued.
While he’s pleased with the improvement the team made over the summer, he also realizes the season hasn’t begun yet.
“As well as we have improved, I don’t want us to get capped so quickly,” he said. “I don’t want the summer to be like, ‘Oh, we had a great summer, we had a great season.’ We really want to cap out the end …”
Dixon stopped the team’s first practice last week for a pep talk of sorts.
“Once I see a player start going through the motions, I don’t see a thinking process happen, I don’t see decision making. I just see them kind of going through the motions, I’ll stop them, because I’m really big on good reps,” Dixon said. “Every rep is not a good rep. Some days they come in here, and they are like that that. Some days they come in here and it’s just very declining. They start off well, and they just decline throughout the practice. It’s our first day back, so that has a lot to do with it, but there’s nothing wrong with that. (It’s) switching it up. If they get stuck at a spot. It’s just like, ‘OK, let’s just do something else’. Try to find something good out the day just to get through this practice. I’m really big on good reps. I don’t want to come in the gym and just play volleyball. I want to come in the gym and play good volleyball.”
Still, Dixon couldn’t complain about the team’s first practice.
“I think it went well,” he said. “It’s very promising, and I’m excited about the season, and I think they are as well. They’re ready to get the ball rolling. I think they’re kind of tired practicing. They’re ready to get into the games and actually see some volleyball and play some volleyball. That’s a part of it, too. I’m excited about it, and I think they’re more excited than I am.”
Dixon said he’s been pleased with the efforts of senior Kyra Patrick and junior libero Kaydence Dean.
“Kyra is one of our middles,” Dixon said. “She’s very athletic, very, very offensive, a leader on the court. Very clean. She has a very high hitting percentage. She’s one of our standout hitters I would say.”
He praised Dean’s defensive play as well as the leadership abilities junior Mya Vidrine brings to the team.
“They’re really our standouts right now really keeping this team together,” Dixon said. “When it comes to leadership on the court, Mya is a big, big leader on the court. She really runs the moment and runs the offense just developing and really putting out where she wants the balls to go and keeping the team on a straight line when it comes to game play.”
Samantha Smith, Katelyn Krumholt, Grace Clark and Kendall Nall round out the senior class, while Addie Carter, Harlee Sibley and Gracie Richards complete the junior class. The sophomore class is made up of Audrey Ferrand, Zoie Babel, Lillian Adams, Reese Blue, Aliyah Garza, London Lockhart, Lydia Cheek and Jaiden Jordan.
Walker hosts Covington and Madison Prep in a scrimmage Tuesday and travels to face Hammond and Loranger in another scrimmage Thursday before competing in the Woodlawn Jamboree on August 24.
The Lady Cats travel to Central Private to open the season on August 29 and host Doyle August 30 and will take part in tournaments at Assumption, Tara, St. John of Plaquemine and Highland Baptist.
“We’re going to some big tournaments, and we’re looking to see some things going into district as well because our district’s hard, and I don’t want to jump into district and it’s just like culture shock because we haven’t been battle-tested all season,” Dixon said. “We have some big games on the schedule. We’re going play some big teams because when we get into district, we see some of the best in our state in our district – St. Amant and Dutchtown.”
The schedule features over 40 games and a district slate featuring Denham Springs, Live Oak, St. Amant, Dutchtown and East Ascension.
Dixon said that’s by design.
“We’re looking to win a lot of games, and we’re looking to win our first playoff game,” he said. “That’s really our goal is to win a playoff game, which has never been done at Walker.”
