LIVINGSTON – Heading into year three of its existence, the Doyle volleyball program is growing up.
“We’ve come a long way,” Doyle coach Ashlie Byrnes said. “I definitely feel like we have a better grip on playing bigger teams. Our defense is better. I think we still need to work on offense, but I don’t want to go into a season playing underdog any more. We’ve been established for two years now, going into year three. I want us to play like every other established team, and I think we are on that level as well.”
The original plan for the program was to play two years of a junior varsity-only schedule before moving to a varsity schedule this season. The Lady Tigers, however, began playing varsity contests last season and earned a playoff berth.
Brynes gave credit to her players for helping the program become established quickly.
“I think that’s because they’ve proven themselves as players and shown what they’re capable of, and they deserve to be playing at the varsity level,” Byrnes said. “It has gone fast, but they’ve grown so much, and I’m glad to see that.”
The Lady Tigers played summer league ball and attended camp at the University of South Alabama.
“That was awesome,” Byrnes said. “We learned a lot. I definitely learned a lot – drills that we implement in practice now just focusing on ball control out of system drills that helped us a lot.”
The team also attended a team camp in Houma.
“That was kind of like tournament ball, and I think they got a good feel about the teams that they’ll be playing and the level they need to be on when we go into the season,” Byrnes said.
There are 25 players in the program, and Byrnes said she’ll lean on a group of six seniors in Ellie Needham, Brienna Olinde, Presley Duffy, Bella Ferguson, Eva Gobert and Allie Wilmot.
Freshman Abby Grantham and sophomore setter Bonnie Henderson, along with Alyson Fletcher, will also be key contributors, with Grantham starting as an outside hitter.
“They are all very good leaders, very established players, and they’re going to know how to lead my team,” Byrnes said of her seniors. “That’s what I’m looking for. Those are my core girls. My setter has been playing with us since she was in eighth grade, and she knows how to run the court.”
“I think that their personalities and their leadership effects everybody on the court, which is a good thing, because most of the time, they’re leading (on) the court with a positive attitude, and my younger kids see that, and they express that as well,” Byrnes said of her seniors. “Having that big six (seniors) come out and show out really helps my younger kids.”
Byrnes said the Lady Tigers have improved in several areas heading into the season.
“I think our offense has come a long way since last year,” Byrnes said. “We have a good bit of good, strong hitters, and I think our out of system work has gotten a lot better. We used to just panic at balls, and now we actually have a plan and know how to execute that plan.”
She said the team has also shown growth in other areas.
“When they make a mistake, they know what to fix. Sometimes they’ll go to the wall and fix what they need to fix, whether it be passing, setting or hitting. They get it. They know what to fix. Sometimes they do my job for me,” Byrnes said with a laugh.
That being said, Byrnes said a point of emphasis for the team heading into the season is its serve-receive game.
“Serve-receive is a big thing for me because you can’t start a game if you don’t have a pass, and that comes from serve-receive,” Byrnes said. “That’s something I definitely want to get 100 percent down. We’re much better at it than we were last season, but there’s still that goal to get better and better, and that is my main thing I want them to focus on as a team.”
The Lady Tigers beefed up their schedule, competing in the Hammond Jamboree on Thursday, with regular season games against Hammond, Covington, Loranger, Christ Episcopal, Pine, Denham Springs and Live Oak in pre-district play. Doyle will also host a tournament and compete in the Hammond Tournament.
“For pre-district, I just wanted to play as many big teams, or as many teams as we could play,” Byrnes said. “I think getting that contact in and really getting at it everyday is going to be very beneficial … so that we can be better prepared for those district games.”
Doyle will face Amite, St. Helena, Independence, St. Thomas Aquinas and Springfield in district play, and Byrnes isn’t shy about where she’d like to see the team finish in the race.
“I want us to win district,” she said. “I think we have evolved since last season. I think we know where we need to be when big hitters are hitting at us. I think we know what plays we want to run when it comes to offense, so I want to win district. That’s my goal for me, for them, for this whole program, is just to win district.”
For Byrnes, it’s all about taking another step forward for the program this season.
“I’m expecting to come out better than we did last season,” she said. “I want to run more plays. I want to get more kills stats-wise, so we can get girls on (first-team) all-district, on (second-team) all-district, whatever it may be. I don’t want it to just be like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to put Doyle on there.’ No. I want us to be on there because we earned that spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.