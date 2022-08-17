Ashlie Byrnes

Doyle volleyball coach Ashlie Byrnes talks with her team after practice earlier this week.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

LIVINGSTON – It’s the second year for the Doyle volleyball program, and a lot of things have changed.

That’s a good thing for the Lady Tigers, who have grown up a bit since last season when it comes to their knowledge of the game.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.