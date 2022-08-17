LIVINGSTON – It’s the second year for the Doyle volleyball program, and a lot of things have changed.
That’s a good thing for the Lady Tigers, who have grown up a bit since last season when it comes to their knowledge of the game.
“Last year, we started at the bottom, and we have really worked hard,” second-year coach Ashlie Byrnes said. “Defense has gotten so much better from last year. On serve-receive, three out of five balls, we are able to get a good pass off of that ball and run something and get a point. Offense has gotten a lot better. We’re running plays. We’re not afraid to go after the ball and attack the ball. It’s just a world of difference from last season to now, and we’re still in preseason, so I’m very excited for what’s to come.”
Byrnes said most of the team played over the summer, which has also helped coming into the season.
“That makes me feel awesome,” Byrnes said. “I know they want to enjoy their summer, but they enjoy volleyball just as much. When they show up, they show up. They’re there – 100 percent in.”
At the same time, Byrnes knows Lady Tigers aren’t a finished product.
“We can always learn,” she said. “I constantly find myself looking at players and saying, ‘hey, you can do this instead of this.’ Is it easier? Kind of, because we don’t have to go to the basics as much, but there’s still stuff that we can learn like fixing plays, running slides, what to do when the ball is passed all the way outside.”
The original plan for the Doyle volleyball program was to play two years of junior varsity before fielding a varsity team. However, Doyle will field varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams this season.
“I think we’re going to shock some teams this season,” Byrnes said. “We’re definitely ready to play at the varsity level. It’s just their effort. I’ve never seen a group of girls who want to come out and really give it their all. Even when they have bad days, they’re ready to fix their mistakes, and I think that defines a true athlete who wants to fix their mistakes and get better at the end of the day.”
Doyle’s roster features two seniors in Emily Hammel and first-year player Kylie Lutz.
“I can put her in any position, and she will absolutely excel in what she does,” Byrnes said of Hammel. “She is always the one on the floor trying to get a ball, always being aggressive when she’s in the front. She is a true MVP player for me.
“Shelby Taylor’s on that list too,” Byrnes continued. “Shelby will fight for every ball that she has to get. Even if the pass is all the way past the 10-foot line, she’s going after that ball. She gives 100 percent every time.”
Presley Duffy, Bella Ferguson, Ava Gobert, Greenlee Hilton, Brienna Olinde, Emma Roshto and Allie Wilmot make up the junior class, with sophomores Taylor and Gracie Chaney and freshman Bonnie Henderson expected to play with the varsity team.
“I think our strength is our energy,” Byrnes said. “When we play together as a team, when we get hyped, it really, really helps us during the games. We have so much momentum, and we’re just ready to get after every ball … Even when we have home games here, the crowds that come out, the community itself is a strength, because they really do support every sport and Doyle, and I love that …”
There’s also been some growth with the Doyle community in terms of learning the sport of volleyball, and the team hosted a clinic over the summer.
“I think at the start of last season, we definitely had to coach our community as well,” Byrnes said. “This season, I hope they kind of get it a little bit more after watching their girls play so often, but I think the word’s out there what’s going on.”
Doyle scrimmaged at Christ Episcopal on Wednesday and competes in the Woodlawn Jamboree next Wednesday before opening the season at Walker on August 30 and hosting Denham Springs on August 31. The Lady Tigers also have games with Covington, Christ Episcopal, Hammond, Varnado and Live Oak before opening district play with two rounds against Springfield, St. Thomas Aquinas, Amite, St. Helena and Independence.
“I wanted to play as many teams as we could, especially the big teams, because when you play big teams, they’re going to show up 100 percent, and we need to do that too,” Byrnes said. “It’s always better to play teams that are really up there because they’re going to make you better at the end of the day, and you’ll learn something at the end of the day. Really, the more games we play, the more touches we get on balls, the better we’re going to be.
“My goal for the season is to win district, and I think we are very capable of doing that,” Byrnes said. “We just really have to want that win at the end of the day. I’m ready for the season. I’m ready to win some games and show people what we’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.