LIVINGSTON – Making history is nothing new to the Doyle volleyball team, and the Lady Tigers made some more Thursday evening.
Doyle notched the first district win in school history, shaking off a slow start in the first set then using big runs in the second and third to pick up at 3-0 win over Amite at the Doyle Elementary gym. The Lady Tigers won 25-14, 25-11, 25-16.
“It’s very exciting,” Doyle coach Ashlie Byrnes said while noting the win hadn’t quite sunk in yet. “I think it definitely set the tone for the upcoming district games that we have. I think we know what’s ahead of us now and we know what to expect and how to play.”
The first set was tied at 4-4 on an ace by Doyle’s Gracie Chaney, who had another ace to make the score 6-4. Amite got within 6-5, but Bonnie Henderson and Ellie Needham each had a kill, and Kylee Savant had three, helping stretch the lead to 11-7.
Amite got within 12-9 before Doyle (3-5, 1-0 in Division IV, District 4) pulled away for good. Shelby Taylor had consecutive aces to put the Lady Tigers ahead 19-10. A kill by Savant made the score 22-14, and Doyle score three straight points, including two aces by Henderson during the run, to close out the set.
“I think we were just kind of going though the motions trying get into the groove of things,” Byrnes said of the first set. “I think after that first timeout, we picked it up and we played how we know how to play.”
It didn’t take long for Doyle to take control in the second set, snapping a 2-2 tie as Taylor served on nine straight points, with Kylie Lutz’s kill putting the Lady Tigers ahead 10-2 and an Amite receiving error making the score 11-2.
“All I try to think about is just to make the ball over,” Taylor said. “It’s nice if it’s a hard ball, but mainly I’m just trying to get it over the net and in the court because that’s all that really matters to get the points started. I think once you start it off strong, the energy just picks up the rest of the set, and it just makes everybody do better.”
Amite never threatened the remainder of the set as Doyle led by double digits after an ace by Chaney made the score 14-4. Emily Hamel’s ace stretched the lead to 17-6, and Belle Ferguson’s ace made the score 23-10.
A net violation got Amite within 24-11 before Hamel’s kill ended the set.
“I think momentum is a big factor,” Byrnes said. “I think we do extremely well when we have momentum, hype. The student section’s really loud, and I think that’s a big pro with our team, so I think once that momentum was stolen, we got our groove back.”
The Lady Warriors snapped a 5-5 tie in the third set with Rene’ Harris serving on five straight points, including two aces, putting Amite ahead 10-5.
At the same time as the Amite run, Byrnes subbed in her younger players.
“I wanted to see what they could do,” Byrnes said of playing those younger players. “They are the future of our program. Any time is good to put them in. It was that time, and they did their jobs well, I think.”
The Lady Tigers fought back, taking advantage primarily of Amite errors, to cut the lead to 11-9.
Doyle grabbed the momentum as an ace by Abby Grantham and a kill by Lutz tied the score at 11-11, keying a run in which Grantham served on nine straight points, including three more aces, to give the Lady Tigers an 18-11 lead.
“I was really just hitting it and trying to aim for the gaps in between the players, and it worked out most of the time,” Grantham said.
The veteran players returned during the run, and Amite never got closer than six points the rest of the way. Chaney’s ace stretched the lead to 24-14. Amite got two points before Hamel’s kill ended the match.
“Our older kids are definitely the leaders of our team, so they definitely brought home the game …” Byrnes said.
