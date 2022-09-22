Doyle logo

LIVINGSTON – Making history is nothing new to the Doyle volleyball team, and the Lady Tigers made some more Thursday evening.

Doyle notched the first district win in school history, shaking off a slow start in the first set then using big runs in the second and third to pick up at 3-0 win over Amite at the Doyle Elementary gym. The Lady Tigers won 25-14, 25-11, 25-16.

