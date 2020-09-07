DENHAM SPRNGS – The start of the volleyball season can’t come soon enough for Denham Springs High coach Pam Dubuy, whose team got a taste of their first action in a scrimmage with Central last Thursday.
“We were all anxious for that green light to go and play, and you could tell (Thursday) night they were just so happy to play in a game-like situation,” Dubuy said.
“The girls were definitely, definitely ready to play. So were we as coaches.”
This season, Duby will rely on a core group of six seniors -- libero Savannah Bishop, defensive specialist Claire Button, setter Mallory Landry, utility player Kailey Dunham, middle hitter Arlivia Ross and Amelia Van Oss on the front row – along with junior middle blocker Mandolyn Donohue and outside hitter Kate Beatty.
With such a veteran team, Dubuy said chemistry isn’t something the team has had do work on.
“They know they need to step up,” Dubuy said of her seniors. “They need to be the leaders and do what they’re supposed to do. My underclassmen are willing to push them, so it makes it better that way. They accept that push and know, “OK, let’s do this. We want to play. We want to do this,’ and there’s no animosity between them. They all are OK with it. They all have their little nicknames for each other, and you can tell that they’re OK with playing with each other. The team bond is there.”
“The girls know each other well,” Dubuy continued. “They know how each how each other play, so I think that is a strength that they have going into the season.”
There’s also some versatility among the group, which Dubuy plans to use to her advantage this season.
“That’s the good thing about these girls,” Dubuy said. “They’re all flexible. I’ve taught them to play either right or left or middle – very diverse group of girls. I could even take Savannah Bishop, who’s my libero and put her at middle hitter and I know I can trust to do what she’s supposed to do. She might freak out for a second, but she can do it. I know she can do it.”
The Central scrimmage was Denham Springs’ only one of the preseason, and Dubuy said it gave her team some things to look at heading into Wednesday’s 5 p.m. season opener at Hammond.
“Our points were scored in ways that I’d rather not score … on the other team making errors,” Dubuy said. “I’d like for us to put the ball down and (make) kills in that situation, but that’s something you just work toward – hit a little harder, play a little smarter type of stuff. Central’s a good team, so it was a good scrimmage to have to see where we stand with a good team.”
Denham Springs’ non-district schedule features two games against Walker as well as matches against Springfield, Live Oak, University High, Episcopal and Ascension Christian.
Dubuy said she plans on using the pre-district schedule to iron out any kinks the team may have in its lineup.
“We’re definitely seeing what we need to work on as a team going into district,” Dubuy said. “(We’re) looking at some of the players. Who can play where? How does this player play next to this player? Do I need to switch somebody around because maybe somebody’s weaker in passing and somebody’s stronger in passing, and I can move them around. I like to try and figure that out. The thing about my girls, if something doesn’t work, I’m going to change it, and they know that. And if something’s working, they know I’m not going to change it. If I see that they’re playing well in this rotation or these positions, I’m going to keep them there because they work well together. They all work well together anyway, but … (it’s) just different situations. One day, somebody might have an off day, and that’s just part of the game and you just have to adjust to it.”
Denham Springs will compete for district honors with Central, Zachary, St. Joseph’s and Baton Rouge High.
“It’s tough,” Dubuy said of the district. “It’s very tough. I’d like to say we’re right up there with the top of them but it’s hard because we’re still a program that’s trying to build and get better. I feel like we are getting better because we’re starting to get more competitive with these teams. In past, I think a lot of them didn’t play competitive club, and our girls are starting to do that. It’s easier to be more competitive with these teams instead of getting blown out.”
She said she saw flashes of her team’s capability during the scrimmage with Central.
“There’s no win or loss, but to me it was a win-win situation, and they were happy with the way they played,” Dubuy said. “They did play well.”
The Lady Jackets earned a playoff berth last season, losing in the first round to Dutchtown. Dubuy said she’d like to do the same thing this season and take it a step further.
“We’ve always looked at wanting to make the playoffs, and what are the playoffs going to look like this year? It’s kind of unknown. I’m thinking we’re going to be moving forward with it, but if we can make the playoffs, I’m sure that the girls would just be ecstatic about that. We always try to make it to that second round. We’re getting closer and closer each year, but we’re still working on it.”
