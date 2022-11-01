Four of Livingston Parish’s volleyball programs have made it to the postseason, and it means a little something different for all involved.
The Doyle volleyball program earned the school’s first playoff berth and will travel to face No. 5 Notre Dame of Crowley in a Division IV match at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re very excited,” Doyle coach Ashlie Byrnes said after the Lady Tigers captured a playoff berth in their second season and first at the varsity level. “I know my girls are going to go really hard t practice (Monday) night because they really want to show off and show how hard we’ve worked. It’s a very exciting environment to be in, especially as a first-year varsity team.”
Springfield earned the parish’s highest seed at No. 11 and will host No. 22 Baker at 6 p.m. in another Division IV match.
“Last year, I believe we were 20-something playing the 10 or 11, and this year, we are the 11, so that’s a great thing,” Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert said. “It definitely shows the time we’re putting in, the progress we’re making is as we thought it would be, and it’s starting to really show. We’re excited to host a first-round playoff game.”
In Division I, Denham Springs is No. 22 and will travel to face No. 11 Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“You make it to the playoffs and let’s see if we can … win in the first round,” DSHS coach Pam Dubuy said. “That’s always been our goal. We like our chances. I think we have a good match-up. It’s always a good game when we play Central, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do and what comes of it.”
Also in Division I, No. 29 Walker travels to face No. 4 Northshore at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the first playoff berth in a while for the Lady Cats.
“I talked to my team yesterday before we practiced, and I said this was their goal from day one is that they wanted to make the playoffs,” Walker interim coach Mina Williams said. “We went to practice yesterday, and I said underdog is where I want to be. If we lose, we lose. We’re supposed to. I said, but if we win, it’s an amazing feeling. I said that’s why we love sports, because you never know what can happen. We’re preparing to win this game. We’re coming out with a mentality that we can win this game. We’ve just got to play good volleyball.”
DIVISION I
DENHAM SPRINGS AT CENTRAL
The teams aren’t strangers, having previously competed in the same district, and Central picked up a 3-1 win over the Lady Jackets early last month.
Dubuy said that familiarity cuts both ways, but the Lady Jackets could have an edge in that they’ve competed at Central.
“Our benefit to this is that we are familiar with their gym; we’re familiar with their crowd; we’re familiar with all of that that I think will kind of will help us have a little bit more of an edge to be able to bring a good game,” Dubuy said. “I know in the past we’ve had to travel to New Orleans and go to schools there. It’s just a little bit harder to travel, and it's a little bit harder not knowing the atmosphere in the gym. When you know the atmosphere in the gym, it does help a little bit.
“I think my girls are mentally tough,” Dubuy continued. “I’ve got six seniors that have played in that gym many times. I think they’re mentally prepared for all of that stuff. It’s just a matter of if you’re going to come play or not.”
Dubuy said the DSHS and Central players and coaching staffs are close, adding another layer to the match.
“I think it’s going to be a good game and no matter who wins, we’re happy for each other,” Dubuy said.
The Lady Jackets are coming off a 2-2 run in the Dunham tournament over the weekend with wins over Sacred Heart of New Orleans and Madison Prep and losses to Hannan and Destrehan.
“I felt like we played really well, and I feel like if they continue on the way they played this weekend, we’re going to give them a run for the money,” Dubuy said. “I’m just ready to go play.”
WALKER AT NORTHSHORE
Williams called Northshore a ‘very scrappy’ and ‘very well-disciplined’ team.
“They’re going to attack the ball every chance they get, and they’re smart,” Williams said. “They’re going to place that ball in holes, so we’ve just got to be ready to move our feet and cover and talk and play volleyball.”
“We know they’re going to be a tough team, but we can’t just be happy to be in the playoffs,” Williams continued. “That’s not enough … now let’s win a playoff game. Let’s play some good volleyball. Let’s go out playing the best volleyball that we’ve played all season.”
DIVISION IV
BAKER AT SPRINGFIELD
After last week’s 3-0 win over Doyle, Springfield dropped a 3-0 decision to St. Michael, which earned the No. 9 seed in the Division III bracket. Still, Hebert said things are coming together for the Lady Bulldogs at the right time.
“We’ve had to, probably like every team, make changes here and there and try different things, but I think that we definitely have it figured out where we have all positions filled out the strongest that we could fill them,” Hebert said. “Our two middles (Kaidence George and Mary White) are definitely blocking a whole bunch, putting down a lot of kills, so it’s good.”
Hebert said she doesn’t know much about Baker, but she said the Lady Bulldogs are focused more on themselves.
“We’ve done a good job of cleaning our game up these last two or three weeks serving-wise, hitting-wise, so as long as we can stick to that game plan, I think that we’re ready for them,” Hebert said.
DOYLE AT NOTRE DAME
The Lady Tigers finished the season at 10-8, and as a team that did not play 20 games this season, were ranked separately then seeded accordingly per LHSAA bylaws.
“We’re just two games short of the match requirements,” Byrnes said, noting the plan is to expand the team’s schedule next season. “This season for us players and coaches has definitely been a learning opportunity, and now we know. Next year we’re going to play a lot more games, be in a lot more tournaments and hopefully place high within the next playoff bracket.”
Notre Dame is the defending Division IV state champion, but Byrnes said her team isn’t afraid of the challenge.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re ready to play a good team,” she said “I think the girls just want to play hard, and we’re excited to stick our toes in the water of what it’s like to be in a playoff game and be around that environment. We’re really excited, and we’re going to play hard.”
Byrnes said the team has progressed in several areas since the team’s last match, a 3-0 loss to Springfield to end the regular season last Tuesday. She said the time off before the playoffs could work both ways for the Lady Tigers.
“I think we could have the experience and definitely played some more teams, but we are well-rested and we’re ready to play and get out there and we’re ready for it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.