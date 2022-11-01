Four of Livingston Parish’s volleyball programs have made it to the postseason, and it means a little something different for all involved.

The Doyle volleyball program earned the school’s first playoff berth and will travel to face No. 5 Notre Dame of Crowley in a Division IV match at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.