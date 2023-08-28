DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High volleyball coach Pam Dubuy knows her team will have a different look this season after losing seven seniors, but the Lady Jackets bring back several veteran players, giving her some optimism.
“A lot of the girls, over the spring and in the summer did travel ball, some of them played club, and I think that’s going to help us with what we’ve lost, and they’re going to fill in those gaps,” Dubuy said. “A couple of the sophomores have shown major improvement from playing club, and of course we’ve got our team leaders …”
Denham Springs returns four seniors in setter Charlie Sadler, right side hitter Maya Snellgrove, Rhori Lewis and Katelyn Hubbard.
“Katelyn’s done real well,” Dubuy said. “I’ve thrown her in different positions multiple times, and she’s doing really well with that. She’s adjusting to whatever I’ve thrown her into.”
The DSHS core group also includes Hallie Harrell, who was one of the team leaders in kills last year, Gabby Haire, Sadie Coates, Chelsea Bellony and Anelise Wickwire.
“We did lose all of our defensive players from last year, so our defensive group of girls are learning to have to step up and take charge, but they’re doing a good job,” Dubuy said. “Courtney Smith has kind of taken the role right now of the libero, but any given day, it could be somebody else just because we’re having a bad day. It’s never set in stone.”
“We’ve got some others that will be filling in somewhere,” Dubuy continued. “At this point, it’s ‘Who’s it going to be today?’ It could be Kinslee (Bozeman). It could be Chelsea. It could be Anelise. Anelise is coming back from an injury, so we’re going to slowly back her into that lineup, I think, but we’ll see.”
Middle blocker Brianna Nale is out with a stress fracture in her foot, but that’s given Dubuy a chance to experiment with different lineups as well.
“We’ve been practicing without her in that position,” Dubuy said. “She’s been injured now about two weeks, I guess, so we’ve been practicing different lineups, but everybody’s stepping up and they’re doing what they need to do, so it’s good. I like that.”
“That’s something I always do anyway,” Dubuy said of playing different lineups. “They always know the lineup might not ever be the same twice. One lineup might work this game, but the next game, it’s not working, and I have to put someone else in, and it works that way, and we adjust to it. The girls do well with that. They don’t bicker about who’s in the game or not in the game. They know that I’m putting in what I feel is the best for the team at that time.”
Dubuy said she’s been pleased with the team’s competitiveness.
“When you push them in a corner, they’re not going to let you keep them in the corner,” she said. “They have a competitive edge about them that is definitely a strength that with this group of girls because they want to win. They want to show people I can play, and I can do this.”
If there’s an area Dubuy said she’d like to see the team improve in, it’s stepping up the intensity at times during practice.
“That’s happened a lot this year that they’ve been practicing kind of going through just going through the motions but not actually practicing like they play, and I’ve had to kind of push the challenges so they will practice like they play,” Dubuy said.
She said she’d also like to see the team improve its communication.
“In volleyball, communication is key, and I feel like we’re still working on communicating on and off the court,” Dubuy said. “That’s a big thing with our girls because a lot of them are super quiet, and they don’t speak up. It’s on the court, and when you say, ‘I got it’, you’ve got to be able to say it with authority. Say it loud. Some of those girls are sophomores and young still and they’re still a little scared that somebody’s going to get mad at them for trying to take a ball and think that people are ball hogs when they’re actually playing the game.”
The Lady Jackets competed in the St. Michael Jamboree last week and will face several traditional foes, including Baton Rouge High, West Feliciana, Hammond, Doyle, Woodlawn, University High, Episcopal, Ponchatoula, Zachary, Central, Springfield, Loranger and St. Michael.
DSHS will also take part in five tournaments, including the South Louisiana Tournament, which Duby said will feature a 24-team field with schools from around the state. Duby said the Dutchtown Tournament will also be a measuring stick of sorts for her team.
“That tournament’s always got some really, really good teams, but I feel like it helps us go ‘OK, this is how we need to play,’” Dubuy said. “It makes the girls realize ‘we’re not playing as hard as we should. We need to play a little harder. Let’s compete with these teams. Let’s show them we’re not some little team. We’re here for business.’”
DSHS will compete with Live Oak, Walker, St. Amant and East Ascension in district play, which will feature just one round this season, and Dubuy said that makes those matches more important.
“I know sometimes our girls tend to lay back on their heels and say, ‘We’ll play them next time. We’ll get them next time.’ I can’t let them think that way,” Dubuy said. “They need to go in saying this is a district game. We’ve got to give it our all. Then some of these girls, they want to have those awards of being on the all-district team. If they want to be on the all-district team, they’ve got to play like they could be a member of the all-district team.”
Dubuy said her expectations for her team aren’t complicated heading into the season.
“If they have that love of the game, I want them to play with all their heart and know that they have played every game giving 110 percent – making sure that they’re happy when they walk off that court that they know they gave everything they had that game,” Dubuy said. “Yeah, we want to have more wins than losses like everybody else. We want to make it to the playoffs like we’ve always done, but at the end of the day, if they’re playing with all their heart, they’re going to do well. They’re going to be successful.”
