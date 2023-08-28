DSHS Volleyball Practice

Action from Denham Springs' volleyball practice last week.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High volleyball coach Pam Dubuy knows her team will have a different look this season after losing seven seniors, but the Lady Jackets bring back several veteran players, giving her some optimism.

“A lot of the girls, over the spring and in the summer did travel ball, some of them played club, and I think that’s going to help us with what we’ve lost, and they’re going to fill in those gaps,” Dubuy said. “A couple of the sophomores have shown major improvement from playing club, and of course we’ve got our team leaders …”

