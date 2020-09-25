Dunham scored a 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 win over Live Oak on Thursday at Live Oak.
Chloe Magee had seven digs, five kills and two aces for LOHS, while Hanna Stout added eight digs, an ace and a kill. Rylee Parnell chipped in three kills, and Katie Campbell had five digs, two aces and two kills.
Caylin Pixley had 25 assists, nine digs, a block and an ace to pace Dunham.
