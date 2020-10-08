Dutchtown picked up a 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 win over Live Oak in District IV, Division I volleyball action at Live Oak on Wednesday.
Jaelyn Ray had 13 digs and four kills, Chloe Magee added 10 digs, three kills and an ace, Kate Campbell had five digs, four kills and three blocks and Rylee Parnell had seven kills for Live Oak.
Live Oak dropped to 3-9 overall and 1-2 in district play, while Dutchtown moved to 11-3 and 2-1.
