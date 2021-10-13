WALKER -- Walker volleyball coach Kaylee Guidry couldn’t complain about her team’s effort against Dutchtown on Tuesday.
It was Dutchtown’s scoring runs the Lady Cats could have done without.
The Lady Griffins got a run in each set to pick up a 3-0 win (25-14, 25-14, 25-10) in Division I, District IV action at Glen Ellis Gym.
“I think we started well,” Guidry said. “We struggled finishing, and that’s been something that we’ve talked about throughout this year is we’re playing well at times, and then at times we’re not capitalizing on certain opportunities, and then we let it slip away a little bit, and then we have to dig out of that hole. You saw that tonight. We struggled to have consistency in those opportunities where we kind of fell off at times then we just didn’t come back as quick as we needed to in order to have success, but I think they played well tonight. They played hard. They went after balls, and we just didn’t capitalize at certain times when we probably needed to.”
Walker (10-12, 0-4) opened the first set with a 3-0 run, including an ace, by Mya Vidrine, but Dutchtown responded with a 6-0 burst to grab the lead for good.
The Lady Cats got within a point four times before tying the set at 12-12 on a Dutchtown error. The Lady Griffins scored three straight points before Ashton Bailey’s kill cut the lead to 15-14.
From there, Dutchtown’s Kadie Kusy served on nine straight points, including a pair of aces, as the Lady Griffins closed with a 10-0 run.
Walker led the second set 3-1 before Dutchtown chipped away, tying the score three times before taking the lead for good at 6-5 on a Walker service error.
The Lady Cats got within one twice, the last time at 9-8, before Dutchtown pulled away with Alexa Womack getting a pair of aces during a run that stretched the lead to 21-9.
Dutchtown’s Morgan McMillan had a block and a kill to make the score 24-11 before a kill by Walker’s Bailey was part of a 3-0 burst to cut the lead.
Dutchtown won the set on a Walker service error.
Bailey had five assists and two kills, while Samantha Smith, Kaydence Dean and Lanie King each had five digs
Walker led the first set 1-0, lost the lead, and battled back to take at 7-6 lead on Bailey’s ace before Dutchtown went on to take the lead for good.
A kill by Walker’s Ali Kennedy capped a nice series from both teams and cut the lead to 9-8.
“They swung strong, and they were there for the blocks,” said Kennedy, who finished with 14 digs. “We weren’t as strong up front. They made the better plays.
“I think we just need to start off stronger and continue the whole game, don’t slack at all and just push through and persevere,” Kennedy continued.
Added Guidry: “They seemed to find it every set tonight. They found that run, where we were trying to find that run, and they just kind of beat us to it. I think that’s what you kind of see in the score.
“Outsiders looking in, if they weren’t here, they’re going to see the score, and it’s not going to determine how the team played, for sure. There were good rallies.”
Dutchtown’s Alexis Logarbo had three kills and Womack added consecutive aces during a run which put the Lady Griffins ahead 21-9.
Bailey’s kill and a Dutchtown receiving error cut the lead to 24-14 before a Walker service error ended the set at the match.
Reese Patten had nine digs and two kills for Walker.
“They had some good blocks and some good double blocks, so we’ll be back at the drawing board (Wednesday) morning,” Guidry said. “We have practice in the morning. They (Walker team) said after the game that was one of the things we struggled with tonight, so I said, ‘Guess what we’re working on (Wednesday).’ They knew.”
