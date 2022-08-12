WATSON – No one has to tell Live Oak volleyball coach Janie Tidwell how close her team was to making the playoffs last season. She’s got the number memorized, and because of that, the Eagles are bringing a bit of motivation into this season.
“We were .04 of a power ranking point to getting in,” said Tidwell, who enters her third season at Live Oak. “That’s what I told them. That’s that one ball you don’t go for. That’s that one serve we miss. That’s that one ball we just hit out. That’s that one play – that one play.”
Benton edged out the Lady Eagles for the final Division I playoff berth last season with a power ranking of 11.13, while Live Oak was No. 33 with a power ranking of 11.09.
Entering this season, Tidwell said the program has been able to establish consistency on a number of levels from a coaching standpoint and setting the culture for the program. Live Oak’s roster features five seniors and four juniors, which has help set that culture.
“Having the numbers continue through helps keep it consistent too, and also with the accountability, because they hold each other accountable,” Tidwell said. “We’re trying to change the mindset that if you expect them to give you more, then they will give you more, but you’re also going to be giving as much as you should be expecting from each other, and so that is starting to evolve.”
The other facet is Tidwell said more of her players became involved with playing club ball in the offseason.
“Over half my team played club ball this spring, which is huge, because you go from one or two (playing club ball) to now I’ve got 10 or 12, so they’re keeping their hands on the ball the whole time,” Tidwell said. “Regardless of the competition you have, it’s still a plus because your hand’s on the ball and you’re working it every day, so you’re going to get better.”
Live Oak’s senior class features Chloe Magee, who was the All-Parish Best All-Around Player last season as well as Colbie Seals, Kailyn Lemoine, Kylie Price and Laney McDonald. Lemoine was an All-Parish selection.
The junior class includes Brianna Burns, Brooklyn Seals, Haley Howitz and Kameran Kent, while Ashlyn Simpson, Caydence McChristian, Elisha Hodges, Emily Loper, Lea Broussard and McKenna Goodenow make up the sophomore class.
“We lost a couple of hitters last year, so we’ve got to have some hitters step up,” Tidwell said. “We’re going to depend on some of our sophomores to kind of step up and accept their roles. Our juniors will contribute like they always have. We have a great senior group this year. It’s a good leadership group, so I’m expecting the leadership to really set a new standard, and hopefully it fills in from that point.”
“We’ve been working a lot on first ball serve-receive defense because we are small, so we have to be scrappier and we have to be able to give ourselves opportunities to score more often with our defense,” Tidwell said. “The blocks will be there some, but we’re not a dominant blocking team, so we’ve really focused a lot on our serve-receive and our defense – ball control.”
Tidwell said the team’s knowledge of the game has also picked up with serving improving.
“We spent a lot of time when we could in the summer on our serve-receive on just little things and understanding how to read angles,” she said. “I think they’re seeing the ball and the angles better, so their reactions are better. Now, I think they’re really starting to understand when we talk about watching the shoulders or pick the ball up quicker. It's just little things.”
“We’ll get our hits. We’ll get our kills. We’ll get some blocks, but we’ve got to be able to serve tough and be comfortable serving tough, and we’ve got to be able to keep balls on our side to give ourselves opportunities,” Tidwell said.
The Eagles scrimmage Parkview Baptist and Assumption on Thursday and open the season at Episcopal August 30. The team will also play in tournaments at Dutchtown, Brusly, Ruston and Central with regular season matches against Springfield and Doyle also scheduled.
“It’s a different atmosphere,” Tidwell said of playing in the tournaments. “You’ve got to be able to play a game, sit, and then come back and play. You may have to play early. You may have to play late. It just kind of helps them mentally try to focus in again, but tournaments are fun.”
Live Oak will compete in Division I, District 6 with Denham Springs, Walker, East Ascension, Dutchtown and St. Amant.
“We’ve always played Denham, but now we’ll play them officially in the district,” Tidwell said. “Denham’s always really good, real solid, so it’s going to make that district a lot tougher, I think, because the Ascension Parish schools are always really scrappy. They always do well. They’re always in the top. The same thing with Denham. Denham’s always in the playoffs. They’re always a top team. Walker’s building a very strong program. They’ve done a lot with it over there, and it’s growing in popularity.”
Tidwell is hoping everything comes together this season to help the Eagles get into the postseason.
“I would love to be able to say we’ll get to the playoffs for their sake,” she said. “They worked hard. It’s kind of like the carrot that you’re dangling in front of them, so hopefully the way they’re progressing right now, the plans are to be there and do well in the playoffs.”
