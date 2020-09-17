DENHAM SPRINGS – If there’s one thing the Denham Springs High volleyball team has figured out, it’s how to play five sets.
It’s getting a win that’s proving elusive early in the season.
Episcopal picked up a five set 3-2 win, defeating DSHS 15-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-14, 15-10 Thursday at Hornsby Gym.
“It’s par for the course,” DSHS coach Pam Dubuy said with a laugh, noting that even her team’s scrimmages went five sets. “Hopefully we can learn from it and make it to the point where we can come out with a ‘W’ instead of on the other side of the ‘W.’”
Denham Springs (0-3) led 2-0 early in the fifth set, but Episcopal clawed back, taking a 9-5 lead on a block. On the play, Denham Springs’ Arlivia Ross came down awkwardly, injuring her leg.
Ross was in obvious pain as play was stopped for a few minutes as she was carried off the court.
“I don’t know,” Dubuy said of Ross’ injury. “I’m hoping for the best that it’s just a simple sprain, but the way she went down – because she’s one that will come down hard and be like, ‘I’m fine …’, so for her to do what she was doing, I knew she was down. Hope for the best.”
Denham Springs’ Audrey Cedotal got a kill to stop Episcopal’s momentum, and with Claire Button serving, DSHS tied the set at 9-9.
The momentum ended there for the Lady Jackets as Episcopal’s Eden Guirard got a kill, followed by a run of DSHS errors, extending the lead to 13-10.
An ace by Izzy Bezzleman and a kill from Mason Brun ended the match.
“They played well,” Dubuy said of her team. “I was very happy with the way they played. I think more of it was the mental part of the game that got us, not the physical or ability – the fundamentals of the game. It was more mental – overthinking instead of just playing the game …”
Episcopal snapped a 4-4 tie in the fourth set, grabbing a 22-9 lead before a kill by Denham’s Savannah Bishop. Denham Springs got as close as 24-14 on a block and a kill by Ross and an Episcopal kill error before Bezzleman’s kill ended the set.
Denham Springs jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the third set before Episcopal cut the lead to 8-7. The Lady Jackets got aces from Mandolyn Donohue and Hallie Sibley and a pair of kills from Amelia Van Oss to extend the lead to 23-13 before taking the set on an Episcopal error.
“All of our games this year have been five sets, so they’ve been about the same,” Button said. “But this one was a lot better. I think the sets that we did win, we really came together as a team and got really far ahead.”
The Lady Jackets led 6-2 in the second set on Kailey Dunham’s kill before Episcopal got a pair of aces from Francie Oliver and others from Lauren Patterson and Maeve McCracken during a run that put the Lady Knights ahead 17-10.
Bishop’s ace cut the lead to 17-13 before Episcopal stretched the advantage to 24-15. Sibley had a kill and an ace and Van Oss a kill to cut the lead to 24-18 before Bezzleman’s kill ended the set.
Denham Springs jumped out to a 20-12 lead in cruising to a win in the first set.
