LORANGER – Springfield never quite found its groove, and the result was a four-set volleyball win for Loranger on Thursday.
Loranger took advantage of an error-filled performance from Springfield to score a 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 victory for the Lady Wolves at the Loranger High gym.
“We found it off and on, but we lost it just as easily as we found it,” Springfield coach Larry Smoot said of his team’s rhythm during the match. “(Loranger) plays kind of an unorthodox style, but it’s smart. I tell kids when I first start coaching the little 12-year-olds, if you can keep the ball off the floor, how can they score against you? And they just didn’t let the ball hit the ground. Give them a lot of credit. They served very tough and they didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and that was our difference. We just made too many mistakes.”
The Lady Wolves snapped a 5-5 tie in the first set, pulling ahead 14-8 on Shelby Stevens’ ace. With Madyson Shields serving, Loranger upped the advantage to 19-10 thanks to a flurry of Springfield errors.
Tabby Lobell’s kill cut the lead to 22-18 before Loranger closed on a 3-0 run to win the first set.
Loranger started fast in the second set, jumping out to a 13-6 lead on a Springfield service error into the net.
The momentum swung with Springfield’s Almira Brown serving. Brown had a pair of aces to key a 12-1 run, which put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 18-14.
From there, Loranger chipped away, tying the score at 18 and 21 before closing on a 4-1 burst to win the set. The final point of the set came on a double-touch error from the Lady Bulldogs, which was a recurring problem for the team throughout the match.
“We’ve got to keep working on that,” Smoot said. “I’ve been working with my setters a little bit more recently, but just tonight, it didn’t click.”
The third set was tight with six ties – the last at 10-10 – to open the frame.
Things changed for the Lady Bulldogs with Katie Randall serving. Randall hit a pair of aces during an 8-0 run, which put Springfield ahead 18-10.
“It’s really my mindset,” Randall said of her approach during the run. “I keep a positive mindset, and it’s all about “OK. I can do this. I need to be the change for our team.’”
Loranger got as close as 18-14, but errors and an ace from Springfield’s Jenison Riley helped extend the lead to 23-16. The Lady Wolves cut the advantage to 24-21 before Stevens’ kill was ruled out of bounds, giving Springfield the set win.
“Emotionally, it’s hard when you get called for every set, and then you start second-guessing yourself,” Smoot said. “It’s like, ‘OK, find something else to do to score for us,’ and that’s what Katie did, because Katie knows she was little off on her passing early on. She is a passer. That’s what she does, passes and plays defense. She went back there and she served all those points, and then the rest of her game actually picked up, too, which is kind of interesting. If you just find something you can do well, you’re not worried about that stuff. Most of your mistakes are because you’re worrying about the wrong thing.”
Loranger jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth set, sparked by Springfield errors and Kamryn Loupe’s ace.
Lobell’s kill cut the lead to 6-5, but another flurry of Springfield errors, including three double-touches, helped Loranger pull ahead 13-7.
A receiving error on Loranger cut the lead to 13-11, and Springfield got as close a two points two more times, the last time at 15-13, before Loranger started to pull away.
Shields’ kill pushed the lead to 18-13 before Lobell’s kill cut the advantage to 20-19. Loranger, however, closed on a 5-1 run, and Randall’s receiving error ended the match.
Randall said the Lady Bulldogs will go to work on fixing the errors that plagued them in Thursday’s match.
“We have the ability to fix it,” she said. “We just have to focus on getting the points. I think we know what to do. We just don’t know how to get those points.”
Smoot said his team is still learning as the season progresses.
“These guys have a lot of upside because some of them don’t have a heck of a lot of experience, so if you say (the difference) between being good and bad it’s pretty huge, but between good and great it’s this (much smaller), but you’ve got to work just as hard and you don’t see yourself making the strides that you did,” Smoot said. “That’s where you’ve got to kind of get rid of those mind blocks because it’s just a little couple things when you get to that point. We’re getting good. I want to get a little better than good.”
