WATSON – With Live Oak prepared to take the climb up to the Division I volleyball ranks this season, the schedule will undoubtedly get tougher, but the end goal will remain the same.
During her first two years as the program’s coach Chastity Sims had guided Live Oak to records of 14-17, increasing that mark to 22-13 – both seasons reaching the postseason play.
The Lady Eagles ended the season in the second round with a loss at eventual Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic.
This year, Live Oak will transition to Division I, where they will compete in District 4 with Dutchtown, East Ascension, St. Amant, and Walker where the goal for Sims is to continue to build on last year’s success.
Finding a way to meet the challenge of more difficult schedule is a challenge Sims believes her team is prepared for.
“They know our competition is changing, but they’re not letting it affect them,” Sims said. “They’re not focused on that, they’re more focused on getting better and bonding with their team. There hasn’t been a whole lot of focus on the competition…we have some tough games ahead of us but honestly. I just want to keep building on wins. Each year that I’ve coached we’ve won more games than we did the previous year.”
Senior setter Jamie Elenbaas confirmed her coach’s assertions, saying that the players haven’t paid much attention to the climb that awaits them in Division I.
Their focus is more internal, fixed upon taking the next step as a team.
“We haven’t discussed it that much,” Elenbaas said. “We got our schedule and when we looked at it all the girls were kind of freaked out a little bit, but other than that we haven’t put too much thought into it. We’ve been putting our head down and working hard, trying to overcome the difficulties of moving into a new division.”
Live Oak will have to make the transition and continue their quest for improvement without co-Parish MVP Olivia Betz, Camryn Gerage, and all-parish Defensive MVP Savannah Noble.
Elenbaas will have to likely shoulder some of the offensive production that was created because of graduation.
As a junior, Elenbaas received first-team All-Parish and All-District honors with 664 assists, 177 aces, 174 digs and 76 kills. She is a proven commodity on the floor and a vital cog in Live Oak’s play, but outside the lines brings an upbeat personality that helps to keep the team loose and vibrant.
“I always tell my team that Jamie can’t be the only one out here with this much energy,” Sims said. “She brings the energy every day and to every practice. I feel like with Jamie she never really has a bad day.
“She’s always happy and friendly, she exemplifies companionship with her teammates,” Sims said. “Even when she makes mistakes, she doesn’t let that interfere with her playing. She keeps a straight face and she doesn’t let that hinder her leadership.”
Elenbaas is embracing the role she’ll play with this year’s team.
“I’m not that nervous about it,” she said. “But I want to be sure of what I’m doing in helping these girls and being the leader. And with this new division, I’m excited for it and I’m ready for the challenge. But I also know I’m going to have those moments where I’m so upset with myself because I could have helped or done more to prepare. There’s always going to be that feeling that I could have done more. But overall, I think I’m ready for it.”
Sims also spoke highly of middle hitter Kaitlyn Till, a senior who missed her junior campaign because of injuries. Till has re-emerged into the fold like she never missed a beat in the first place, Sims said.
“She’s not letting (the injury) hold her back any,” Sims said. “She’s stepped up and has definitely been a leader out there for sure. She couldn’t play last year so she’s definitely ready. She hated that she couldn’t play last season.”
