WALKER -- A big run in the first set was all Denham Springs High needed to set the tone in its win over Walker.
The Lady Cats rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first set, scoring 1six straight points on their way to claiming a 3-0 win (25-11, 25-13, 25-13) at Glen Ellis Gym.
“We had a game (Monday) night (a win over Ascension Christian), and I think they carried over from (Monday) night what they brought into tonight,” DSHS coach Pam Dubuy said. “We were ready to play, ready to have a good game. We knew that Walker, you never know what you’re going to get when play against them, and we knew it would be competitive, so we were ready to come in and play.”
“They just came out fast, and we were a little more slow in getting going, so once you kind of get down in a hole, it’s hard to dig out of in a fast game like volleyball,” Walker coach Kaylee Guidry said.
Mya Vidrine had an ace while helping the Lady Cats grab a 3-0 lead in the first set, but things shifted quickly when Grace Hilley went back to serve for DSHS.
She hit two straight aces to tie the score at 3-3, sparking a run in which she served on 16 straight points, giving the Lady Cats a 16-3 advantage.
“We really sped it up,” Hilley said. “When we get our energy real high, that’s when we start running the points, and the higher the energy, the better we play.”
Hilley had four aces during the run, while Mandolyn Donohue and Kate Beatty each added two kills.
“They played more relaxed,” Dubuy said of her team after making the big run. “They didn’t get tight. They weren’t afraid to make an error. When you make an error, you get tight and worry about it, but they were able to have that comfortable lead, so if they did mess up, they’re like, ‘OK. We’ll get the next one.’ It definitely helped.”
The run was different on the Walker side of the net.
“It’s mentally frustrating,” Walker’s Reese Patten said. “You just have to get over it, let go of the last point and move on with the next one, but that didn’t happen for 15 points.”
Walker’s Ashton Bailey had an ace and a kill, while Ali Kennedy had a pair of kills to help cut the lead to 22-11 before a Walker service error and two kills by Donohue closed out the first set.
“We started off slow when we should have pushed harder at the beginning,” Patten said. “Our energy could have been higher throughout the games. It wasn’t super low, but definitely could have gotten better throughout the night. I still think that we played pretty good, even if we didn’t get progressively better throughout the games.”
Denham snapped a 2-2 tie in the second set as Donohue serve on eight straight points with Beatty getting three kills while putting the Lady Jackets ahead 10-2.
Walker got within six points four times, the last at 18-12, before DSHS closed with a 7-1 burst, including an ace from Jacie Acosta.
“We’re always playing from behind, and we can’t get out in front, so that’s what you saw,” Guidry said. “Every time tonight when we’d win a point, we’d lose it right after. We’d get a point and lose it right after, and they’d get a few, and then we’d get it back and we’d get one, maybe two, and they’d get it. It was just back and forth, but more so on their end.”
The third set featured five ties before DSHS went on a 12-2 run, the latter part which was fueled by a flurry of Walker errors.
Walker’s Bailey had an ace to make the score 19-11, but Denham Springs closed with a 6-2 run, capped by a Walker service error.
“In the third set, they were going pretty well in the game,” Guidry said of her team. “I think they were understanding the hitters a little bit more for Denham, and they were reading hits a little bit more. We were kind of stringing some things together. We were rallying a little bit more. I think it all kind of started clicking in the third set, but at that point, it’s a little late.”
“They (Denham) were definitely strong at the net, and we knew that coming in because that’s how they played the last time we played them,” Guidry continued.
“I think we were a little late to a lot of things at the net, and we weren’t moving our feet as well, so back to the drawing board for our last game (Wednesday hosting Ascension Christian).”
Denham Springs is at No. 28 in the unofficial Division I power rankings by geauxpreps.com, and Duby is hoping her team, which will compete in the Dunham Tournament over the weekend, can bring some momentum into the postseason.
“Every point counts right now,” Dubuy said. “I know we’re sitting kind of right there on the edge, and we just want to make sure that we can get what we can get and try to push forward and just get a little bit higher.”
