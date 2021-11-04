Denham Springs High got into a bind early and couldn’t get out in a 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 road loss to Fontainebleau in the Division I volleyball playoffs Wednesday.
“We went in with a positive attitude,” DSHS coach Pam Dubuy said. “We felt good about it and everything. I think what happened was … we dig ourselves into a little hole and then we have to dig out of it. That was kind of how we started the game. After we lost the first set, it just kind of trickled down into the second set, which trickled down into the third set. We couldn’t get ourselves back up.”
“The first set was good,” Dubuy continued. “That was definitely the closest game. The second set … we put ourselves into a hole right at the beginning and once you put yourself into that hole, it’s hard to get yourself back out. You’re down by six, and you just can’t find the groove to try and even get a run and get the momentum to even make a run.”
Dubuy said the Lady Jackets struggled in the third set.
“Nothing was working,” she said. “We tried changing a few things, and nothing was working.”
Dubuy credited Fontainebleau with making adjustments during the match.
“We prepared to play them on certain things that we saw on film, and we followed through with it, like block coverage and things like that … but they also adjusted as well,” Dubuy said. “We know they watched film on us as well, and they adjusted to what we were going to bring. They had a good game plan as well. There’s was just better than our (Wednesday). That’s what it boils down to.”
With the season complete, Dubuy said she was pleased with the team’s progress.
“I still feel like they did really well,” she said. “We had some really good games that we won, and we had some really close games that we lost. That in itself speaks volumes. We saw improvement as the year went. We didn’t see the girls just plateau and just stick into one spot. They were continuously improving on the way they would play the game or the way they would do things in the game, from the way our defense would play, to the way our hitters would hit, to the way our setters would set. It was just a whole combination of how they improved throughout the year.
“They never said, ‘we’re done, and we’re just going to play until we’re done playing,’” Dubuy continued. “They always were like, ‘hey, I want to learn more.’ The thirst for knowledge is there.”
Dubuy is hopeful that the addition of club volleyball teams to the area and the addition junior high volleyball programs, hopefully in the near future, will help the growth of the sport on the high school level.
“The girls can see it at a younger age, and it will make a difference in how they fall in love with the game earlier than being a freshman in high school because these girls are coming to us as freshmen in high school and really not playing much in organized ball,” Dubuy said. “If they see it before they come to high school, then it helps the program because these girls are introduced to it. They’re playing club ball. They’re playing middle school ball. They’re getting more reps. They’re getting more coaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.