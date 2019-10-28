FOOTBALL
District 4-5A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Walker 6 | 2 | 266 | 218 | 3 | 0 | 87 | 65
Zachary 5 | 2 | 180 | 151 | 3 | 0 | 82 | 41
Central 7 | 1 | 251 | 86 | 2 | 1 | 96 | 66
Live Oak 6 | 2 | 251 | 110 | 1 | 2 | 67 | 55
Scotlandville 5 | 2 | 344 | 164 | 0 | 3 | 66 | 94
Denham Springs 1 | 7 | 123 | 352 | 0 | 3 | 33 | 120
Last week’s results
Walker 26, Central 24
Live Oak 37, Denham Springs 7
Zachary 20, Scotlandville 12
This week’s schedule
Denham Springs at Walker, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
Zachary at Central, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 8 | 0 | 254 | 94 | 2 | 0 | 44 | 27
Hannan 3| 5 | 128 | 209 | 2 | 0 | 42 | 41
Albany 4 | 4| 214 | 219 | 1 | 2 | 78 | 78
Jewel Sumner 2 | 6 | 143 | 227 | 1 | 1 | 54 | 64
Bogalusa 3 | 5 | 185 | 193 | 0 | 2 | 27 | 56
Last week’s results
Loranger 30, Albany 14
KIPP-BTW 36, Bogalusa 31
Hannan 22, Sumner 7
This week’s schedule
Beau Chene at Albany, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Loranger, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
Overall | District
W | L | T | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Springfield 4 | 4 | 0 | 262 | 179 | 1 | 0 | 51 | 0
St. T. Aquinas 3 | 5 | 0 | 110 | 175 | 1 | 0 | 35 | 0
NL Christian 3 | 5 | 0 | 97 | 175 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 35
Pope John Paul 1 | 6 | 1 | 65 | 199 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 51
Last week’s results
Springfield 51, Pope John Paul 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Northlake Christian 0
This week’s schedule
St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
(Games through Oct. 26)
District 3-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
St. Joseph’s 22 | 14 | 7 | 0
Central 18 | 10 | 6 | 2
Baton Rouge 19 | 15 | 4 | 4
Denham Springs 13 | 19 | 1 | 6
Zachary 8 | 29 | 1 | 7
Last week’s results
St. Joseph’s Academy def. East Ascension 25-11, 25-16, 25-16
Denham Springs def. Zachary 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 27-25
Denham Springs def. Ascension Christian 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 16-14
Central def. Baton Rouge 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Central def. Zachary 31-29, 25-22, 25-18
District 4-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
East Ascension 22 | 9 | 6 | 1
Dutchtown 26 | 7 | 5 | 2
St. Amant 15 | 11 | 5 | 2
Walker 16 | 17 | 1 | 7
Live Oak 9 | 19 | 1 | 6
Last week’s results
Walker def. Live Oak 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Walker def. Family Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-6
Walker lost to East Ascension 25-4, 25-8, 25-9
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
St. Joseph’s Academy def. East Ascension 25-11, 25-16, 25-16
St. Amant def. Dutchtown 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
District 4-IV
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Pope John Paul 25 | 6 | 5 | 0
Springfield 9 | 18 | 4 | 2
St. T. Aquinas 8 | 16 | 2 | 3
Pine 14 | 9 | 4 | 2
St. Helena 0 | 9 | 0 | 3
Independence 1 | 7 | 0 | 4
Bogalusa 0 | 6 | 0 | 3
Last week’s results
Springfield lost to Salmen 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15
Springfield lost to Pope John Paul 25-22, 25-17, 25-12
Pine def. Independence 25-5, 25-6, 25-13
Pine def. St. Helena 25-6, 25-8, 25-8
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Northlake Christian 25-18, 25-16, 25-17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.