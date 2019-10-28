Walker vs. Scotlandville football - Blake Ross, Braylan Lewis
Walker High defensive linemen Blake Ross (right) and Braylan Lewis (17) hold the line for the Wildcats in 35-27 win over Scotlandville.

FOOTBALL

District 4-5A

                                                  Overall | District

                                     W | L |   PF | PA | W | L  | PF | PA

Walker                            6 | 2 | 266  | 218 | 3  | 0  |  87 | 65

Zachary                          5 | 2 | 180  | 151 | 3  | 0  |  82 | 41

Central                            7 | 1 | 251 |   86 | 2  | 1  |  96 | 66

Live Oak                          6 | 2 | 251 | 110 | 1  | 2  |  67 | 55

Scotlandville                    5 | 2 | 344 | 164  | 0 |  3 |   66 | 94

Denham Springs              1 | 7 | 123 | 352 |  0 |  3 |   33 | 120

Last week’s results

Walker 26, Central 24

Live Oak 37, Denham Springs 7

Zachary 20, Scotlandville 12

This week’s schedule

Denham Springs at Walker, 7 p.m.

Live Oak at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.

Zachary at Central, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

                                                Overall | District

                                    W | L |  PF   |  PA  | W | L | PF | PA

Loranger                       8 |  0 |  254  |   94  | 2  | 0  | 44 | 27

Hannan                         3|   5 |  128 |  209  | 2 |  0 |  42 | 41

Albany                          4 |  4|   214  | 219  | 1 |  2  | 78 | 78

Jewel Sumner               2 |  6 | 143   | 227   | 1 |  1  | 54 | 64

Bogalusa                      3 |  5 | 185   | 193  |  0 |  2  | 27 | 56

Last week’s results

Loranger 30, Albany 14

KIPP-BTW 36, Bogalusa 31

Hannan 22, Sumner 7

This week’s schedule

Beau Chene at Albany, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Loranger, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.

District 10-2A

                                                        Overall | District

                                      W | L | T |  PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA

Springfield                       4 | 4 | 0 | 262 | 179 | 1 |  0 | 51  |   0

St. T. Aquinas                   3 | 5 | 0 | 110 | 175 | 1 | 0  | 35  |   0

NL Christian                     3 | 5 | 0 |   97 | 175 | 0 |  1 |    0 | 35

Pope John Paul                  1 | 6 | 1 |  65 | 199 | 0 |  1 |    0 | 51

Last week’s results

Springfield 51, Pope John Paul 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Northlake Christian 0

This week’s schedule

St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

DSHS VB vs. St. Joseph's Academy: Mary Claire Smith (26) and Mandolyn Donohue (7)
Denham Springs' Morgan Claire Smith (26) and Mandolyn Donohue (7) block at the net during a match earlier this season against St. Joseph's Academy.

(Games through Oct. 26)

District 3-I

                                               Overall | District

                                                  W | L | W | L

St. Joseph’s                              22 | 14 | 7  | 0

Central                                     18 | 10 | 6  | 2

Baton Rouge                             19 | 15 | 4  | 4

Denham Springs                        13 | 19 | 1  | 6

Zachary                                      8 | 29 | 1  | 7

Last week’s results

St. Joseph’s Academy def. East Ascension 25-11, 25-16, 25-16

Denham Springs def. Zachary 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 27-25

Denham Springs def. Ascension Christian 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 16-14

Central def. Baton Rouge 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Central def. Zachary 31-29, 25-22, 25-18

District 4-I

                                               Overall | District

                                                  W |   L | W |  L

East Ascension                           22 |   9 |  6  | 1

Dutchtown                                 26 |   7 |  5  | 2

St. Amant                                  15 | 11 |  5 |  2

Walker                                       16 | 17 |  1 |  7

Live Oak                                      9 | 19  | 1 |  6

Last week’s results

Walker def. Live Oak 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Walker def. Family Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-6

Walker lost to East Ascension 25-4, 25-8, 25-9

Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

St. Joseph’s Academy def. East Ascension 25-11, 25-16, 25-16

St. Amant def. Dutchtown 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

District 4-IV

                                               Overall | District

                                                  W |   L | W |  L

Pope John Paul                           25 |   6 | 5  |  0

Springfield                                  9 |  18 | 4  |  2

St. T. Aquinas                              8 | 16 |  2 |  3

Pine                                          14 |   9 |  4 |  2

St. Helena                                   0 |   9 |  0 |  3

Independence                             1 |   7  |  0 |  4

Bogalusa                                    0 |    6 |  0 |  3

Last week’s results

Springfield lost to Salmen 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15

Springfield lost to Pope John Paul 25-22, 25-17, 25-12

Pine def. Independence 25-5, 25-6, 25-13

Pine def. St. Helena 25-6, 25-8, 25-8

St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Northlake Christian 25-18, 25-16, 25-17

