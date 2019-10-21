FOOTBALL
District 4-5A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Central 7 | 0 | 227 | 60 | 2 | 0 | 72 | 40
Walker 5 | 2 | 240 | 194 | 2 | 0 | 61 | 41
Zachary 4 | 2 | 160 | 139 | 2 | 0 | 62 | 29
Live Oak 5 | 2 | 214 | 103 | 0 | 2 | 30 | 48
Scotlandville 5 | 2 | 332 | 144 | 0 | 2 | 54 | 74
Denham Springs 1 | 6 | 116 | 315 | 0 | 2 | 26 | 83
Last week’s results
Zachary 41, Denham Springs 13
Walker 27, Live Oak 14
Central 30, Scotlandville 27
This week’s schedule
Walker at Central, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville at Zachary, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 7 | 0 | 224 | 80 | 1 | 0 | 14 | 13
Hannan 2 | 5 | 106 | 202 | 1 | 0 | 20 | 34
Albany 4 | 3 | 200 | 189 | 1 | 1 | 64 | 48
Jewel Sumner 2 | 5 | 136 | 205 | 1 | 1 | 47 | 42
Bogalusa 3 | 4 | 154 | 157 | 0 | 2 | 27 | 56
Last week’s results
Hannan 20, Bogalusa 13
Jewel Sumner 34, Albany 28, OT
Loranger 34, John F. Kennedy 7
This week’s schedule
Loranger at Albany, 7 p.m.
KIPP-BTW at Bogalusa, 7 p.m.
Sumner at Hannan, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
Overall | District
W | L | T | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Springfield 3 | 4 | 0 | 211 | 179 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
NL Christian 3 | 4 | 0 | 97 | 140 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
St. T. Aquinas 2 | 5 | 0 | 75 | 175 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Pope John Paul 1 | 5 | 1 | 65 | 148 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Last week’s results
Springfield 27, Thomas Jefferson 4
Kenner Discovery 8, Pope John Paul 3
Northlake Christian 21, Haynes Academy 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Livingston Collegiate 0
This week’s schedule
Pope John Paul at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
(Games through Oct. 19)
District 3-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
St. Joseph’s 19 | 13 | 7 | 0
Central 15 | 10 | 4 | 2
Baton Rouge 17 | 14 | 4 | 3
Zachary 8 | 18 | 1 | 5
Denham Springs 11 | 18 | 0 | 6
Last week’s results
Denham Springs lost to Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-13
Denham Springs lost to Baton Rouge 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Denham Springs def. Runnels 25-14, 25-14
Denham Springs lost to Ben Franklin 25-7, 25-19
St. Joseph’s Academy def. Baton Rouge 25-21, 25-7, 25-4
St. Joseph’s Academy def. Zachary 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
St. Joseph’s Academy def. Barbe 25-10, 25-18
St. Joseph’s Academy lost to E.D. White 25-23, 25-17
Central def. Woodlawn 25-8, 25-13, 25-7
Baton Rouge def. South Terrebonne 25-11, 25-12
Baton Rouge lost to Ben Franklin 25-19, 25-17
Zachary def. Northeast 25-18, 25-18, 25-8
District 4-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
East Ascension 21 | 8 | 5 | 1
Dutchtown 25 | 5 | 4 | 1
St. Amant 11 | 10 | 4 | 2
Live Oak 9 | 17 | 1 | 4
Walker 14 | 16 | 0 | 6
Last week’s results
Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Walker lost to St. Amant 25-12, 25-5, 25-19
Live Oak lost to St. John 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 17-25
Live Oak lost to East Ascension 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
East Ascension def. St. Amant 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
East Ascension lost to E.D. White 25-17, 25-12
East Ascension lost to Teurlings 25-23, 22-25, 15-13
Dutchtown lost to Dominican 25-23, 25-12
Dutchtown def. Sacred Heart-NO 26-24, 19-25, 15-12
Dutchtown lost to Dominican 25-15, 25-23
St. Amant lost to Mt. Carmel 25-20, 25-23
District 4-IV
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Pope John Paul 24 | 6 | 4 | 0
Springfield 9 | 16 | 4 | 1
St. T. Aquinas 6 | 15 | 2 | 2
Pine 12 | 9 | 2 | 2
St. Helena 0 | 8 | 0 | 2
Independence 1 | 5 | 0 | 2
Bogalusa 0 | 6 | 0 | 3
Last week’s results
Springfield lost to Pine 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25
Springfield def. St. Helena 25-1, 25-9, 25-11
Pope John Paul def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-7, 25-8, 25-23
Pope John Paul def. Country Day 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13
Pope John Paul def. Lakeshore 28-26, 25-14
Pope John Paul lost to Lafayette Christian 25-19, 25-21
