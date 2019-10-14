District 4-5A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Central 6 | 0 | 197 | 43 | 1 | 0 | 42 | 13
Walker 4 | 2 | 213 | 180 | 1 | 0 | 34 | 27
Zachary 3 | 2 | 119 | 126 | 1 | 0 | 21 | 16
Live Oak 5 | 1 | 200 | 76 | 0 | 1 | 16 | 21
Scotlandville 5 | 1 | 305 | 114 | 0 | 1 | 27 | 34
Denham Springs 1 | 5 | 103 | 274 | 0 | 1 | 13 | 42
Last week’s results
Walker 35, Scotlandville 27
Zachary 21, Live Oak 16
Central 42, Denham Springs 13
This week’s schedule
Zachary at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Walker at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Central at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 6 | 0 | 190 | 73 | 1 | 0 | 14 | 13
Albany 5 | 2 | 172 | 155 | 1 | 0 | 36 | 14
Bogalusa 4 | 3 | 141 | 137 | 0 | 1 | 14 | 36
Hannan 1 | 5 | 86 | 189 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 21
Jewel Sumner 0 | 6 | 102 | 177 | 0 | 1 | 13 | 14
Last week’s results
Albany 36, Bogalusa 14
Loranger 14, Jewel Sumner 13
Lakeshore 21, Hannan 0
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Hannan at Bogalusa, 7 p.m.
Friday
Albany at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.
Lake Area at Loranger, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
Overall | District
W | L | T | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Springfield 2 | 4 | 0 | 184 | 175 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
NL Christian 2 | 4 | 0 | 76 | 133 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Pope John Paul 1 | 4 | 1 | 62 | 140 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
St. T. Aquinas 1 | 5 | 0 | 64 | 175 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Last week’s results
South Plaquemines 26, Springfield 21
Pope John Paul 7, Haynes Academy 7 (tie)
Pearl River 41, Northlake Christian 0
Newman 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Springfield at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Friday
Pope John Paul a Kenner Discovery, 7 p.m.
Haynes Academy at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.
Livingston Collegiate at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
(Games through Oct. 12)
District 3-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
St. Joseph’s 16 | 12 | 5 | 0
Central 13 | 10 | 3 | 2
Baton Rouge 13 | 10 | 3 | 2
Zachary 7 | 17 | 1 | 4
Denham Springs 10 | 15 | 0 | 4
Last week’s results
Denham Springs lost to St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Denham Springs vs. West Feliciana scores not available
Baton Rouge def. Brusly 25-23, 27-25, 19-25, 25-11
Baton Rouge def. Zachary 25-23, 25-17, 25-22
Central def. Zachary 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
St. Joseph’s def. Central 27-25, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14
District 4-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Dutchtown 23 | 2 | 3 | 1
East Ascension 20 | 6 | 3 | 1
St. Amant 9 | 7 | 2 | 1
Live Oak 9 | 15 | 1 | 3
Walker 14 | 15 | 0 | 4
Last week’s results
Live Oak def. West Feliciana 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-7, 25-10, 25-14
Live Oak lost to St. Amant 25-13, 25-16 26-24
Walker lost to East Ascension 25-13, 25-10, 25-22
Walker lost to Madison Prep 15-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-17
Walker def. False River 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
East Ascension def. Dutchtown 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9
District 4-IV
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Springfield 8 | 15 | 3 | 0
Pope John Paul 21 | 5 | 3 | 0
St. T. Aquinas 6 | 14 | 2 | 1
Pine 10 | 9 | 1 | 2
St. Helena 0 | 7 | 0 | 1
Independence 1 | 5 | 0 | 2
Bogalusa 0 | 6 | 0 | 3
Last week’s results
Springfield def. Bogalusa 25-5, 25-9, 25-12
Pope John Paul def. Independence 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
Pope John Paul def. Pine 25-8, 25-6, 25-16
Pine def. Bogalusa 25-5, 25-10, 25-9
Pine def. Varnado 25-6, 25-11, 25-8
St. Thomas Aquinas def. St. Helena 25-4, 25-9, 25-6
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Ponchatoula 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.