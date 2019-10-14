District 4-5A

                                                          Overall | District

                                              W | L |  PF | PA  |  W | L | PF | PA

Central                                   6 | 0 | 197 |  43  |  1  | 0 |  42 | 13

Walker                                    4 | 2 | 213 | 180 |  1  | 0 | 34  |  27

Zachary                                  3 | 2 | 119 | 126 |  1  | 0 |  21  | 16

Live Oak                                 5 | 1 | 200 |   76 |  0  | 1 |  16  | 21

Scotlandville                           5 | 1 | 305 | 114 |   0 | 1 |  27  | 34

Denham Springs                     1 | 5 | 103 | 274 |   0 | 1  | 13  | 42

Last week’s results

Walker 35, Scotlandville 27

Zachary 21, Live Oak 16

Central 42, Denham Springs 13

This week’s schedule

Zachary at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Walker at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Central at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

                                                         Overall | District

                                            W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA

Loranger                               6 | 0 | 190 |  73 |   1 | 0 |  14 | 13

Albany                                  5 | 2 | 172 | 155 |  1 | 0 |  36 | 14

Bogalusa                               4 | 3 | 141 | 137 |  0 | 1 |  14 | 36

Hannan                                 1 | 5 |   86 | 189 |  0 | 0 |    0 | 21

Jewel Sumner                        0 | 6 | 102 | 177 |  0 | 1 |  13 | 14

Last week’s results

Albany 36, Bogalusa 14

Loranger 14, Jewel Sumner 13

Lakeshore 21, Hannan 0

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Hannan at Bogalusa, 7 p.m.

Friday

Albany at Jewel Sumner, 7 p.m.

Lake Area at Loranger, 7 p.m.

District 10-2A

                                                              Overall | District

                                             W | L | T | PF | PA   | W | L | PF | PA

Springfield                             2 | 4 | 0 | 184 | 175 |   0 | 0 |   0 |   0

NL Christian                           2 | 4 | 0 |   76 | 133 |   0 | 0 |   0 |   0

Pope John Paul                       1 | 4 | 1 |   62 | 140 |   0 | 0 |   0 |   0

St. T. Aquinas                         1 | 5 | 0 |   64 | 175 |   0 | 0 |  0 |   0

Last week’s results

South Plaquemines 26, Springfield 21

Pope John Paul 7, Haynes Academy 7 (tie)

Pearl River 41, Northlake Christian 0

Newman 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Springfield at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Friday

Pope John Paul a Kenner Discovery, 7 p.m.

Haynes Academy at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.

Livingston Collegiate at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

(Games through Oct. 12)

District 3-I

                                        Overall | District

                                           W | L | W | L

St. Joseph’s                       16 | 12 | 5  |  0

Central                              13 | 10 | 3 |  2

Baton Rouge                      13 | 10 | 3 |  2

Zachary                              7 | 17  | 1 |  4

Denham Springs                10 | 15  | 0 |  4

Last week’s results

Denham Springs lost to St. Joseph’s 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

Denham Springs vs. West Feliciana scores not available

Baton Rouge def. Brusly 25-23, 27-25, 19-25, 25-11

Baton Rouge def. Zachary 25-23, 25-17, 25-22

Central def. Zachary 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

St. Joseph’s def. Central 27-25, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14

District 4-I

                                         Overall | District

                                            W | L |  W |   L

Dutchtown                           23 | 2 |   3   |  1

East Ascension                     20 | 6 |   3   |  1

St. Amant                              9 | 7 |  2   |  1

Live Oak                               9 | 15 |  1  |  3

Walker                               14 |  15 | 0   |  4

Last week’s results

Live Oak def. West Feliciana 25-12, 25-19, 25-19

Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-7, 25-10, 25-14

Live Oak lost to St. Amant 25-13, 25-16 26-24

Walker lost to East Ascension 25-13, 25-10, 25-22

Walker lost to Madison Prep 15-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-17

Walker def. False River 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

East Ascension def. Dutchtown 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9

District 4-IV

                                       Overall | District

                                          W |   L   |  W |  L

Springfield                           8 |  15   |  3 |   0

Pope John Paul                     21 |  5   |  3 |   0

St. T. Aquinas                       6 |  14  |   2 |  1

Pine                                   10 |   9   |  1 |   2

St. Helena                            0 |    7  |  0 |   1

Independence                      1 |    5  |   0 |   2

Bogalusa                             0 |    6  |   0 |   3

Last week’s results

Springfield def. Bogalusa 25-5, 25-9, 25-12

Pope John Paul def. Independence 25-8, 25-8, 25-13

Pope John Paul def. Pine 25-8, 25-6, 25-16

Pine def. Bogalusa 25-5, 25-10, 25-9

Pine def. Varnado 25-6, 25-11, 25-8

St. Thomas Aquinas def. St. Helena 25-4, 25-9, 25-6

St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Ponchatoula 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

