WALKER – Walker and Hammond made sure the handful of fans in attendance got their money’s worth in Tuesday’s volleyball season opener at Buddy Ellis Gym.
Hammond emerged with a 3-2 win, defeating the Lady Cats 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13 in a match that was competitive throughout.
“Right out the gate, you can’t ask for much better,” Walker coach Kaylee Guidry said.
“I enjoyed watching them play,” Guidry continued. “They had fun. There were points where they let their emotions get the best of them, but that’s competition for you. They’re going to get emotional, but you’ve got to keep them calm. I’m really excited about where we started. It’s a great starting point, and I’m just ready to kind of see them grow even more.”
Hammond (1-0) trailed 5-2 in the opening set before going on an 8-0 run to take control. Walker cut the lead to 20-18 on Anna Ferrand’s ace before the Lady Tors closed with a 5-1 burst to take the set.
“I think both sides started out with a little nerves because we were playing and we actually had a few people in the stands, so it’s a little different from your average scrimmage …” Guidry said.
Walker (0-1) jumped ahead 6-2 in the second set and never trailed. Consecutive aces from Reese Patten fueled a run that extended the lead to 16-9 before Hammond took advantage of Walker errors to knot the score at 17-17.
From there, Walker used a 6-0 run to pad its lead. Hammond got within 24-22 on a double hit before Walker got a kill to win the set.
The third set may have been the most competitive of the day, with 12 ties – the last coming at 20-20 before Hammond closed on a 5-1 run, including an ace from Natalie Harris – to win the set.
“I think we got to 19 or 20 in every set, so I think they did really good,” Guidry said, noting Hammond defeated Walker in tournament play last season. “Both sides competed. Hats off to Hammond. Their middle (Mack McLaughlin) … she’s pretty good. We were still competing back and forth. They weren’t giving up. They were going up for the block. They were going up for the hit, and they (Hammond) were doing the same, so I think we were well-matched.”
Walker used its service game to build an 8-3 lead in the fourth set as Ferrand and Ali Kennedy each had a pair of aces.
Hammond changed the momentum quickly with a flurry of kills to grab a 14-8 lead before a block by Lillie Waguespack stopped the run. Ashton Bailey had a pair of aces helping key a run that tied the score at 20-20.
Kennedy had two aces to spark a 5-0 run, helping Walker win the set 25-20.
“It’s a lot different without having the fans in the background because normally we’d have them to cheer us on, but I just block everything out and I focus on the court, and I keep my eyes on the court and just serve like I normally would,” said Kennedy, who finished with 11 kills, seven aces and five digs. “I think we did really good. We hustled. We all know the mistakes we can fix, and we know everything we need to keep practicing on to get this season going. I’m really excited for this season. This was a good start for us, but we’ve got a lot more ahead of us.”
Walker finished with 22 aces as a team, with Ferrand leading the way with eight, Patten with four and Bailey with three. Patten added 19 assists, six kills and six digs, while Ferrand had nine kills and 11 digs. Waguespack had five kills and three solo blocks.
The final set was tied seven times in the early going – the last at 8-8 on Bailey’s kill – before Hammond got a pair of kills and an ace to pull ahead 11-8.
Ferrand’s ace and a Hammond error tied the score at 12-12 before Hammond got two straight points. Hammond was called for a net violation before Waguespack’s kill went out of bounds to end the match.
“I think our defense and our offense did well tonight,” Guidry said. “I don’t think that’s what beat us. I think our mental side probably beat us tonight.”
