Springfield-Baker VB Springfield cheerleaders

Springfield cheerleaders fire up the crowd from behind the volleyball team's bench during Wednesday's playoff game against Baker.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

The Springfield volleyball team didn’t win its regional playoff contest at Sacred Heart of New Orleans on Friday, but Lady Bulldogs coach Jennifer Hebert already has her sights set on building upon what this season’s team accomplished.

No. 6 Sacred Heart picked up a 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-21) win over the No. 11 Lady Bulldogs in a Division IV playoff game in New Orleans.

