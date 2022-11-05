The Springfield volleyball team didn’t win its regional playoff contest at Sacred Heart of New Orleans on Friday, but Lady Bulldogs coach Jennifer Hebert already has her sights set on building upon what this season’s team accomplished.
No. 6 Sacred Heart picked up a 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-21) win over the No. 11 Lady Bulldogs in a Division IV playoff game in New Orleans.
“Everything’s a learning experience,” Hebert said. “At the end of the game, no matter what level you lose at, or you’re put out, it’s a sad thing because it’s something that you know and something that you put so much time into is over, but we couldn’t even be sad. We just had so much fun, and that was what we challenged them with going into the third game – this is it. You’ve got to leave everything you have, you have to leave it on the court. You have to leave it right here. You don’t get to take it with you. So they just did. It was probably one of the most fun matches I’ve got to coach – just the last set. I’m so proud of them.”
Hebert said each set in Friday’s match was different in its own way.
“We definitely practiced and learned and put in a plan of what their weaknesses were,” Hebert said. “We followed the plan, but we just played so intimidated. The team we played very good. They have several kids that are much taller than we are, so definitely I think that the first game was just a settling down, but we did kind of run the plan somewhat.”
Hebert said that changed in the second set.
“We saw some little spark at the end there, but it definitely wasn’t at all what our game plan was, so we got to re-group after the second game and … we reminded them of what our strategies were going to be,” Hebert said. “(Springfield assistant coach) Brooke (Balser) had done a great job studying them and really knowing what was coming at us.”
She said things started to pay off in the third set.
“We played so hard that third game,” Hebert said. “It was just point for point the entire time, and then at some point, I think they rotated back at 21-19 maybe, and then we didn’t get a stop on them, but I am so proud.”
“The third game, we played confident,” Hebert continued. “We stuck to our plan. I think that they were very surprised. I wish we would have started the first set like that … but that’s a big game to go into, and they knew it. They knew what we had to do. It just took getting a little comfortable after the first two sets, and unfortunately, it was a little bit too late.”
Hebert said the program is on a good path thanks to her senior class.
“Postgame when we talked (Friday), we talked a little bit to the seniors, and what I told them was that if this class didn’t leave it better than they found it, then that (playoff game) doesn’t exist,” Hebert said. “There couldn’t have a set of kids that came in after that freshman year they had before me and then graduate this year and a thousand times leave that program better than they found it.”
