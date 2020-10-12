John Curtis picked up a 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 volleyball win over Live Oak on Monday.
Rylee Parnell had four kills for Live Oak, while Chole Magee added six digs and three kills, and Jaelyn Ray added five digs, two kills and an ace.
Danielle Taix had 29 assists and six digs for Curtis.
