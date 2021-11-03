The Springfield volleyball team didn’t advance in the Division IV playoffs, but Lady Bulldogs coach Jennifer Hebert wasn’t complaining after a 3-0 loss (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) to John Curtis on the road Tuesday.
“We played so hard, and we played so well,” Hebert said. “They had some big guns that we just couldn’t defend. That first game was just so exciting. That’s the best I’ve seen us play, maybe this year. We went out with a bang, and I think, earned some respect as a 21 seeded team. It was good.”
Hebert said the Lady Bulldogs’ first set was their best of the match.
“I think that we surprised them, maybe that they didn’t quite expect what we could do,” she said. “Game two from that is hard to get right back into, but we did OK. We pulled in. We pulled through some points, and then we changed something else and tried to be able to play them a little bit better, and we did. We did what we could.”
Hebert said the Lady Bulldogs had to play catch up in the third set.
“They kind of jumped up on us early,” she said. “We stayed in it. We came back a few there. We had a little run, but once we kind of leveled off, we stayed pretty even.”
The Lady Bulldogs tinkered with their defense late in the season, something the team was able to expand on in the playoff match.
“It worked really well,” Hebert said. “We played really strong, really together the first set, so we stayed in it the rest of the night. If we would have stayed in the old defense, we wouldn’t have gotten as many ups as we did. We did it. We stuck to it, and we actually played well in it.”
“Everybody pitched in,” Hebert continued. “We definitely fought extremely hard. Not everybody got to play, but our freshmen played well. It was good. I think it was just all around good.”
Hebert is hoping the playoff experience carries over into next season.
“I think every year, we learn a lot,” she said. “Our junior class is probably our strongest class, even last year when they were sophomores, as far as big hits and big blocks, so they got to see some things, and we talked to them throughout the season about being a senior and being a captain. I think everybody that comes through leaves it a little bit better than they found it. The juniors now know the expectations. They know the things that they’ve got to take care of and the leadership stuff. That puts us on the right path.”
“We’ve come so far,” Hebert continued. “Starting with last year and finishing this year, the growth is insane. We’re getting some kids that are putting time in out of season, too, and that’s big for us. We’ve come far, and we still don’t have any place to go but up. We expect to see some really great things as these younger kids get a little bit older. That’s going to be exciting to see.”
