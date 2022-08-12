SPRINGFIELD – Heading into her third year as head coach, Jennifer Hebert said the Springfield volleyball program is right where it needs to be.
“I think that this year we’ll really get to see the process in action,” Hebert said. “It takes a new coach a couple years to make it their own and get the players to be on the same page.
“We played in summer camps and stuff … and we are looking exactly where I want to see us be right now to start the season,” Hebert continued.
Hebert said its helped that the team went to a team camp at Terrebonne during the summer and some players also competed in travel ball.
“They have some experience outside of just that school setting, and that’s going to be a big difference for us,” she said. “They just have so much more experience – even the young players now – not just the older players.”
“All of that experience – we’re getting to see it all put together right now, and it’s a super fun thing to watch,” Hebert said.
Those summer experiences have carried over to the court in practice for the Lady Bulldogs.
“We talk so much more,” Hebert said. “We’re communicating so much. You’ve got to really understand the game to communicate well out on the court, so we’re seeing that in practice. Actually, today I made a comment, ‘both sides it really sounds like we know what we’re talking about finally’. They’re communicating. They’re excited. They’re seeing it. They’re understanding how important it is to talk to each other and to call out what you see. That experience just comes from court time, and that wasn’t something we had a whole lot of a couple of years ago when I started this. You can really see and hear the experience we now are bringing to the court.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ varsity roster features 12 players, including six seniors, led by Kadie McCabe, Katie Riddle and Kaidence George. Riddle was a first-team all-district and All-Parish player last season, while McCabe and George were honorable mention All-Parish selections. McCabe earned first-team all-district honors, while George was a second-team choice.
Hope Adams, Shelbi Chatellier and Breanna Steuber round out the senior class, while Brylee Pinion and Kali Reeves are the team’s juniors.
Hebert pointed out the senior class just completed its third summer with her as coach, which has helped create a good rapport between the class and the coaching staff.
“They’ve been able to communicate to me ‘This is what we want to keep. This is what we want to do better,’ so they have set goals for themselves as seniors … and it speaks so highly to those sophomores and the freshmen that are coming up behind them,” Hebert said. “I just think they’re taking it and running with that leadership stuff right now. I’m so proud, and I think that people are going to really be surprised at the difference they see in Springfield volleyball than what it has been the last couple of years.”
She also said every aspect of the program is running smoothly in her third year, which she said is a credit to every member of the team.
“It’s so much easier when you have every kid in the program want to be like one of the older kids,” Hebert said. “Our freshmen … they just love to watch the bigger kids practice and play, and they want to be like them. They want to hit hard like they do. It’s much easier when it’s in them to work hard to be better. Again, I think that comes from that leadership of that (senior) class and the leadership of the classes before them. They don’t miss practices. They’re here. They work hard. They’re developing this love for the game, and it makes my job much easier.”
“They respect that even the slightest movement and touch changes the game. I could probably not be in there the first 25 to 30 minutes of practice and the seniors would have it rolling – not that I let them,” Hebert said with a laugh. “They just are ready to go all the time.”
The sophomore class features outside hitters Mary White and Kacie Riddle, along with Rylea Hebert.
“They’re both just strong kids, and then we get to keep them,” Hebert said of White and Kacie Riddle with a laugh. “They have three more seasons to be better outsides than they are now.”
The freshman class is led by Lily Effler, whom Hebert said will start opposite George in the middle, along with Charlee Davis and Emma Thornton.
“She looks older than what she is. She hits harder than what you’d expect – just volleyball-minded, so she’ll contribute a lot,” Hebert said of Effler.
Springfield scrimmages at Dutchtown on Tuesday and hosts Kenner Discovery and Riverside in a scrimmage next Thursday then takes part in the Woodlawn Jamboree before opening the season at Denham Springs on August 29. The schedule also features tournaments at Liberty Magnet, Riverdale, New Iberia and Dunham.
“Our first few teams in Division IV are really, really good,” Hebert said. “We’ve made a first-round (playoff) appearance the last two years. We’re really pushing for that second-round appearance this year and hopefully beyond. That’s going to come in wins, so we’re going to play a whole lot of different teams this year, and more of the tournaments that we’re going to go and see teams that are the size of Springfield.”
The Lady Bulldogs will compete in Division IV, District 4 against Doyle, St. Helena, St. Thomas Aquinas, Independence and Amite as Pope John Paul II exits the district.
“It’s going to be interesting to see who comes out on top in district this year, but really, with the changes in it, there’s three or four teams that, in the end, could pull out a district championship,” Hebert said. “We’re definitely setting that as the goal is to be a district champ this year. We would have liked to have it the last couple of years, but that, this year, becomes a whole lot more believable to achieve with the change in it, and I think that we are right where we need to be to make that happen.”
Hebert is hoping the veteran team can make some waves this season.
“Our theme this year is ‘No Bad Days’,” she said. “That’s going to be huge for us because last year and the year before that, we had a lot of times where different hitters led. We were moving them around. My expectation is that we have who we want to play and where we want them to play. We want them to finish. We want them to be so comfortable next to each other and not have to make any huge changes. My expectation is to have no bad days. That’s what we want. And in that, if that happens, we’ll see that growth at end of the season that we’ve seen each year that I’ve been here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.