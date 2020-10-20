SPRINGFIELD – Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert has been waiting for things to come together for her team, and it may have finally happened Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied from a two-set deficit to pick up a 3-2 win over Pine in District 4, Division IV play at Springfield.
“It’s about time, though,” Springfield’s Isabella Alvarez said with a laugh following the match.
The Lady Bulldogs’ effort came on the heels of Hebert having a heart-to-heart conversation with her team following a 25-18, 17-25, 9-25, 15-25 loss to Covington on Monday.
Hebert said the focus was on teammates holding each other accountable and the fact the Lady Bulldogs are No. 27 in the power rankings, which would mean a spot in the playoffs that could be higher had the team won some of its close matches.
“Again, like I’ve been saying, they just absorb so much stuff I think they realize, ‘oh, my gosh. We might go into a playoff game this year,’ and this game today, you could hear them talking about, ‘hey, tip here, tip there’, and so I know that they heard everything that we talked about in pre-game, which is just so reassuring as a coach that we are teaching that and they are learning and they’re putting into their daily play,” Heber said. “We were so pleased just to see last night, pre-game talk, putting it into play and come out with a win.”
“I’m so happy for them,” Hebert continued. “You’ve got to learn how to win – what that feels like.”
Springfield won the first set 25-16 before Pine won the next two 25-12 and 25-22.
The fourth set was tied four times – the last at 8-8 – before the Lady Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run featuring three kills from Alvarez and two from Almira Brown.
“Almira gave me some stability, because she was just killing in back and forth, and it let me (relax),” Alvarez said. “It was amazing. It felt great. Karsyn (Eckland), our setter, was putting up good sets. It was just awesome.”
Brown and Alvarez each had five kills, while Brown also had five aces.
Pine got as close as 15-10, but Katie Randall had a pair of aces and the Lady Bulldogs got a run of kills, the last by Karsyn Eckland to make the score 22-12.
“I started off pretty rough, and then eventually I just ended up getting them over,” said Randall, who finished with four aces. “I don’t know. I had to get my head in the game because I was so not focused. We were so overwhelmed with the beginning because we won the first one and lost the second one and the third one, so it was really hard for us to mentally focus on the game.”
Springfield closed the match with a 3-2 burst, winning it on Olivia Davis’ kill.
The fifth set featured seven ties – the last at 11-11 – before Springfield used a 4-0 burst to close out the match.
“When the game was tight in game five, we called a timeout (to) let them just cheer – just cheer,” Hebert said. “Cheer and go back out, and that helped a little bit to kind of get them not to fall down.”
Brown had a kill to set up an ace by Dali Hughes to seal the victory.
“For those last few serves I looked to my coaches because that’s what I always do before just to make sure they’re not going to tell me something (or) somewhere to go,” Hughes said. “They were telling me, ‘Dali, don’t jump. Don’t jump serve,’ and that’s what I normally do, but they wanted to play it super safe, so I was like, ‘OK.’ I served … one or two … and I was like, ‘Coach Hebert, please let me jump serve.’ She was like, ‘Go ahead. Go ahead and jump serve,’ and I jump served and it was an ace and we won.”
Hebert also praised the play of Marina Daniels, who had three kills in the fifth set, including one that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 9-8 lead.
“She’s not an outside, in general,” Hebert said. “She’s usually our third middle, so to use her as an outside, it’s like, ‘hey, can you handle this?’ And she said, ‘I can handle it.’ She was just so confident, and you just saw that in her all day.”
Katie Riddle also played setter in her first varsity contest of the season.
“We know she’s got good hands from seeing them practice,” Hebert said. “That’s the depth. That’s the depth that we talk about all the time.”
Hughes is hoping the Lady Bulldogs are turning the corner at the right time.
“We’re really building confidence,” she said. “We started out the season with no confidence in ourselves because we didn’t really realize how we were going to work together, but now it’s just like we’re feeding off of each other and there’s just so much confidence building off of each other now, and especially in tight rallies like that whenever we’re all energized and ready to play. It’s really good. I love it.”
