SPRINGFIELD – Finding a groove with a new coach and following guidelines brought on by the novel coronavirus could be tough for any team to adjust to, but first-year Springfield volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert said that hasn’t been the case for the Lady Bulldogs so far.
“We had a great summer together, and that helps a lot,” Hebert said. “Being new to them and them being new to me, to get into the rhythm of our practice style, what we to accomplish, the goals we want to accomplish in practice, it was nice to have the summer time to really get in here and get into a rhythm.”
Volleyball practice began Monday for teams around the state, and Tuesday’s workout seemed to go fairly flawlessly for the Lady Bulldogs, which Hebert said is a credit to what the team learned over the summer.
“We really went back to basics, just so we would know me and know my style and to know what to expect when things don’t go right in practice and how we’re going to fix it, and then we stop and then refocus – just my whole style of coaching and teaching, I wanted to get them to get accustomed to,” Hebert said. “That was huge starting (Tuesday) because we’ve already knocked that all out.”
Those adjustments are now part of the new normal because of the novel coronavirus. Springfield had roughly 25 players at Tuesday’s practice, dividing up into a pair of groups – varsity and JV players – while utilizing a two-net setup that allowed both groups to work at the same time.
“It is hard,” Hebert said of conducting practices while trying to maintain physical distancing and other protocols. “Sometimes as a coach, we’re so used to going through drills and doing things that sometimes we might start something and I might have to say, ‘No. We’re going just stop. We’re going to change this a little bit’, because (after) so many years of doing it without all those restrictions, you just kind of get in a mindset, so it does take a lot more pre-practice planning and just being flexible to say, ‘no, we can’t do that. No, you’re going to have to move over’ – reminding them (to) drink water by yourself. You can’t talk to your buddies, because this is a social thing for them. I mean, as much as we love to win and to play, this is a social (event), and they haven’t been able to be social in so long, it takes all three of us (coaches) to stay on them with the restrictions, but we’re doing the best we can because we want nothing more than to go into Stage 3 and to start playing some games.”
All of Hebert’s team and coaches wore masks Tuesday, and she said she’s allowing breaks during practice to help players get acclimated to wearing them.
“We try to keep them with the same partner the whole practice,” Hebert said. “If we can keep them in same group of partners in the same practice, it helps with the numbers.”
Hebert said she’s trying to keep practices as normal as possible under the circumstances.
“We try to keep them moving,” Hebert said. “We try to keep them engaged the whole time, and in that case, we’re knocking out fitness at the same time if I’ve got them running everywhere and keeping them on the ball. I have a great coaching staff. That helps to keep drills going and not a whole lot of standing around. We have really a good rhythm going right now.”
Hebert, however, surprised her team with a day off Wednesday, in part to help in getting acclimated to returning to school.
“They definitely weren’t expecting that, because when we say ‘we’re going to do this’, we are going to do that,” Hebert said of the day off. “I can see them. They’re hot. They’re tired. They’re trying to learn how to be students online. Just even coming back to school is hard in a normal situation. Coming back to school in a situation that they’ve never been in before, I know that their mind is being drained and challenged, so we would rather give them a day off than have somebody in here and then start to feel sick or just exhausted. That just leads to injuries. Our goal right now is to move forward, to get better, but to also just keep them safe.”
“It’s a big difference,” Hebert said. “It’s a big change.”
The goal now is getting the state into Phase 3 of reopening, which will allow teams to move forward with their seasons, including playing games.
“To keep the girls focused, we don’t talk at all about if Phase 3 comes,” Hebert said. “We really try to keep them focused and motivated on when Phase 3 comes and game situations. It’s hard to push forward if they don’t think that they’re actually going to go anywhere with it. Our hope is not just our state but every state gets better and better with time and that we can keep moving forward into the next phase. Hopefully when we get the next set of announcements, you’ll find us in uniform, and ready to play some games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.