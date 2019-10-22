WALKER – Walker High’s volleyball team, which won five games a year ago, moved into the last two weeks of the regular season with a legitimate opportunity of reaching postseason play.
The Lady Cats took the first step in that direction, atoning for a three-set sweep at Live Oak nearly three weeks ago with a 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14 victory over Live Oak in District 4-I play Tuesday at Glen Ellis Gymnasium.
Walker (15-16, 1-6) snapped a six-match district winless streak and close out league action Thursday at district-leading East Ascension at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Going to postseason’s been the goal all year long,” Walker’s second-year coach Kaylee Guidry said. “We hadn’t spent a lot of focus on it just because we don’t want the added pressure. Pressure is a privilege, but we don’t want to add that. We’re just taking it one set at a time, one game at a time. I think they know it’s there.”
After a competitive first three sets in which Walker won the first two, the Lady Cats bounced back from a 25-22 setback in the third set in resounding fashion.
Walker snapped a brief 1-1 tie with Kameron Bond serving and raced out to a commanding 11-2 advantage after a lift call against Live Oak.
Walker’s Alexis Shirley put together a solid showing behind the service line with six points, including a pair of aces to go along with kills from Anna Ferrand and Reese Patten.
Three errors from the Lady Eagles helped stretch the Lady Cats’ lead to 15-5, which grew to 23-7 following a stretch of seven service points from Patten with Lillie Waguespack delivering a kill to account for her team’s biggest lead.
An error, coupled with Patten’s assist to Ferrand for a kill, closed out the match.
“We came together as a team,” Shirley said. “The last two games we hadn’t been doing very good, but we showed what we could really do with what we had.”
Shirley recorded a team-high 22 digs to go along with three aces. Waguespack topped the Lady Cats with 11 kills, while Patten had nine kills and eight assists, Bond 20 digs and 10 assists, Ferrand 13 digs, seven kills, five assists and three blocks and Zoey Burkhalter 16 digs.
Jaelyn Ray led Live Oak (9-18, 1-5) with 32 digs, 10 kills and three aces. Chloe Magee added 15 digs and five kills and Jamie Elenbaas 17 assists, nine digs, five kills and a pair of aces.
“We’ve struggled with execution all season,” Live Oak coach Chastity Sims said. “We fight ourselves mentally when we make mistakes and it’s hard for us as a team to come back from that.”
The first three sets, which featured a total of 23 ties, were a picture of back-and-forth action with each team trading leads throughout.
Live Oak jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the opening set but watched Walker unleash an 8-2 run to lead 15-9 on Ferrand’s kill.
The match was tied four times, including 25-25, when Patten served out the set with a pair of aces.
“When we played there, we were really taken back that they did that much damage to us,” Shirley said of their earlier match at Live Oak. “We didn’t have all of our players. Now that we did, we tried to show them what we had and get a win.”
The Lady Cats trailed by two points in the latter stages of the second set but broke a 24-all tie on Ferrand’s block and Patten closed out the second set on a kill following an assist from Bond.
A total of 10 ties led to a dramatic third set with Live Oak breaking a 19-all deadlock on a service error to open a three-point lead on the serving of Magee and finished the set after a wide return.
“As a coach tight games are the ones you want to be in,” Guidry said. “It’s competitive and it’s fun. It’s also nerve-wracking. It’s better for the athletes involved because they’re showing a lot of character and their fight. I enjoyed seeing that because we hadn’t been seeing that in the last few games. To see it gives them more confidence going into the next few games.”
