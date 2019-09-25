WALKER - Propelled by a furious rally in the second set, Walker swept Loranger 26-24, 27-25, 25-16 in a nondistrict match Wednesday.
With a 1-0 lead in the match but trailing by eight points (20-12) in the second set, the Lady Cats went on a 19-4 run for a 25-24 lead, tied the set at 25-all en route to a 27-25 win on a kill from Reese Patten.
“It was upsetting, we were definitely upset,” Walker’s Anna Ferrand said. “But we realized that we had to pick it up. We realized that we shouldn’t be playing this game of ‘let’s let them get a really large lead.’ We wanted to just go ahead and win it. At that point you saw everybody just kind of switch and it was really time to get down and play.”
Walker (12-10) coach Kaylee Guidry says that she didn’t tell her team much in the set-changing timeout with her team down 20-12. The main purpose of the timeout was to settle her team, which ended up working resoundingly well, she said.
“A lot of times when I call a timeout, it’s more for them to just calm down, relax and refocus in on the game,” said Guidry, whose team opens district play Thursday at Dutchtown at 6 p.m. “A lot of time it gets a little fast. So (the timeout) was just to zone them back in and remember to keep it basic. It’s the little things that matter and those build up to the big things.”
Walker carried the momentum from that rally into the third set, where they rolled to a comfortable 25-16 win to close out the sweep.
“It was nice to see them come back after the first two close sets that went over 25 (points) and fight hard for each point in that third set,” Guidry said. “That’s what we want to see. That’s the fight we’re going to have to have in our district.”
Walker narrowly won 26-24 in an opening set that had 11 lead changes with both sides answering the other team’s run with an equal run of their own. The Lady Cats used two kills from Ali Kennedy and Ferrand to tie the set at 23 all before a pair of miscues gave Walker the very late lead.
“The first two sets were probably closer than I wanted them to be, but I’m happy with the way that they fought for each point, especially when it got closer,” Guidry said. “It might be closer than we want it to be, but we’ll fight through it.”
Ferrand led the Wildcats with 10 kills, two blocks, and an ace while Patten followed suit with seven kills and an ace.
“I just like to play smart,” Ferrand said. “Reese and I both play smart. We like to hit the ball.”
Lillie Waguespack finished with six kills, two blocks and an ace. Three of Waguespack’s kills came in the landslide third set.
Episcopal 25, 25, 20, 25
Walker 21, 23, 25, 20
Walker dropped a 3-1 decision to Episcopal on Tuesday, battling back from an 0-2 start to take the third set.
The Lady Cats were led by Ferrand’s seven digs, 8 kills, 3 aces; Patten’s 9 digs, 12 kills, 13 assists, 3 aces and Alexis Shirley’s 16 assists.
