DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs and Live Oak found themselves a third of the way through their respective seasons in Tuesday’s non-district match at Hornsby Gymnasium in need of a building block.
The Lady Jackets rode the wave of an energetic home crowd and had to dig down in both the second and third games to fend off a determined Lady Eagles team 25-15, 26-24, 27-25.
Denham Springs (4-6) returns home Wednesday, hosting fellow parish rival Walker at 6 p.m., while Live Oak (3-9) will entertain Episcopal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“I think the atmosphere here and that Live Oak being one of our bigger rivals,” Denham Springs middle hitter/outside hitter Sophie Faircloth credited with the win. “Just having that energy, we couldn’t do that (lose) again. We started off with a good first game, so we knew that would come back and fight hard. It made it hard to give up.”
Mallory Landry had 12 assists and Catherine Beasley 10 assists to lead DSHS, while Kailey Dunham had eight kills, Faircloth six kills and four blocks.
Denham Springs hoped to ride the momentum of an opening-game victory but trailed Live Oak throughout the early stages of the second game 7-2 and 13-7 after Jamie Elenbaas’ assist to Rylee Parnell for a kill.
The Lady Eagles, which lost for the fifth time in their last six matches, held off one strong charge from the Lady Jackets to open a 19-12 lead after the home team was called for four hits.
Faircloth helped serve her team back into contention, picking up three points that included a pair of aces and Dunham’s kill, Catherine Beasley added two more aces and a net violation against Live Oak tied the game at 20-all.
The game was tied twice more when disaster struck for the Lady Eagles during a point that ended on a dink from Dunham for a 24-deadlock.
Elenbaas, a first team All-District and All-Parish selection, suffered an apparent sprained ankle injury during a rally and had to be helped off the court and didn’t return.
Brinley Williamson’s block and Mandolyn Donohue’s ace capped DSHS’ 26-24 win.
“I hate to ever see a player go down like that and hope that she’s OK,” Denham Springs coach Pam Dubuy, whose team snapped a six-match losing streak. “Do I think it was an advantage? Not at all. They’re a fighting team and were very scrappy.”
LOHS coach Chastity Sims commended Alyssa Holden for her play in the absence of Elenbaas, who finished with 13 assists and 11 digs.
Grace Warciski led the Lady Eagles with 34 digs with Kate Campbell adding 26 digs and eight kills.
The Lady Eagles trailed 7-2, 13-7 and 19-12 when they rallied to take their first lead at 21-20 on Gabby Gaines’ tip at the net.
DSHS pulled even at 24-24 on Beasley’s assist to Dunham for a dink, Williamson added a block and Donohue an ace for the 26-24 win.
“Alyssa did very well coming off the bench,” Sims said. “She gets everywhere fast. She’s tough. I had no second thoughts about throwing her in there because I knew she could handle the job. They’re always pretty resilient. We’re just struggling with execution. We struggle with the finish.”
DSHS bolted to a commanding 9-3 lead, mainly on the serving of Beasley, a kill from Williamson and Donohue’s block, but that didn’t deter Live Oak from rallying once again to tie the game at 12-all with Warciski serving seven points, took a 15-14 edge which they stretched to 18-15 on a return into the net.
The Lady Jackets answered and recaptured a 20-19 lead after a wide return, snapped a 24-all tie when they tied the game on Dunham’s kill and scored consecutive points on a long return and Faircloth’s block.
“They’re a fun team to play against,” Faircloth said. “Anytime we play them we always fight and it’s something we have to take into other games against opponents that we’re rivals with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.