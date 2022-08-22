DSHS-Hammond VB

Denham Springs' Maya Snellgrove (14) makes a play at the net during last week's scrimmage against Hammond.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

There’s a definite veteran presence on the Denham Springs High volleyball team this season, but it also gives coach Pam Dubuy a dilemma.

“It’s good in a way, but it’s hard also because you know they’ve put in their time and all their effort and everything, and somebody’s going to have to be sitting the bench at certain points in the game because I have other impact players that are younger and position-wise would be suited better in that situation,” Dubuy said, noting the Lady Jackets have seven seniors on the roster this season. “It helps that they’re all good friends, and so they’re not mad because they’re sitting on the bench, but they all want to play. They have the drive and they want to do it, but they understand the situation of ‘coach is going to put in who needs to be in in this game.’”

