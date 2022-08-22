There’s a definite veteran presence on the Denham Springs High volleyball team this season, but it also gives coach Pam Dubuy a dilemma.
“It’s good in a way, but it’s hard also because you know they’ve put in their time and all their effort and everything, and somebody’s going to have to be sitting the bench at certain points in the game because I have other impact players that are younger and position-wise would be suited better in that situation,” Dubuy said, noting the Lady Jackets have seven seniors on the roster this season. “It helps that they’re all good friends, and so they’re not mad because they’re sitting on the bench, but they all want to play. They have the drive and they want to do it, but they understand the situation of ‘coach is going to put in who needs to be in in this game.’”
The situation not only gives the Lady Jackets some depth, but team members also support one another, which Dubuy said is a team strength heading into the season.
“They’re equally able to fill in when one’s out type of thing,” Dubuy said. “They pick each other up, which is super awesome. That helps a lot. They understand it’s a team thing and not an individual thing.”
“The girls get along,” Dubuy continued. “They don’t point fingers at each other. They understand, ‘OK, so-and-so’s having a bad day. I’m going to pick her up.’”
The Lady Jackets scrimmaged at Hammond last week in a gym with no air-conditioning, and Dubuy is hoping the experience helps the team down the line.
“I do feel like they played a little sluggish, but I am going to kind of chalk that up to I think the heat in the gym kind of sucked it out of them a little bit,” Dubuy said. “Their level of intensity seemed low to me, and that’s something that we’re going to push forward as far as practice and stuff and explain to them how when you go to game situations no matter the atmosphere, you need to bring the intensity level up because it makes a difference in how you play.”
“I would like to see my hitters hitting a little bit more aggressively,” Dubuy continued. “I think they were a little timid on hitting (against Hammond). I don’t know why, but we’re going to fix that for sure.”
Denham’s senior class features Kate Beatty, who was selected the All-Parish Offensive Most Valuable Player last season, while Jacie Acosta, Hallie Sibley and Kendall Dunham were honorable mention All-Parish selections. Audrey Cedotal, Alyssa Lloyd and Grace Hilley round out the senior class.
Maya Snellgrove, an All-Parish selection last season, Katelyn Hubbard and Charlie Sadler make up the junior class, while Courtney Smith, Rhori Lewis, Hallie Harrell, Anelise Wickwire, Rita Hatley and Chelsea Belony are the sophomores on the varsity roster. Bri Nale is the lone freshman on the varsity roster.
Dubuy said the program will be fielding two junior varsity teams this season – Purple and Gold – to get a large number of sophomores who have never played before some experience.
“I want these girls to get playing time and get exposure,” Dubuy said. “They’re on the lower level team, but some of these girls are going to be able to probably push forward and get better as they’re playing with some other people like this.”
The Lady Jackets compete in the Episcopal Jamboree on Thursday and open the season hosting Springfield next Monday. DSHS travels to Ascension Christian and Doyle next week and competes in the South Louisiana Invitational next weekend.
DSHS also has games against University High, St. Michael, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Episcopal and Hammond and competes in tournaments at Ruston, Dutchtown and Dunham.
“We have some bigger schools, and we have some smaller schools,” Dubuy said. “We have some tougher teams and some teams that will be hopefully some solid wins for us. It just depends on the day, though. You never know.”
The Lady Jackets will compete with Live Oak, Walker, East Ascension, Dutchtown and St. Amant in district play.
“It will be very competitive for sure,” Dubuy said of the district. “I know that they’ve always looked at Denham as a team that’s somebody that they can just walk over, and I think they’re starting to realize they’re doing more here than we have in the past and we’re pushing forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.